Romelu Lukaku says he has "matured,quot; after leaving Manchester United to go to Inter Milan | Football news

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku says he has "matured,quot; in Italy since leaving Manchester United and is now a better player.

Lukaku needed to escape United to "rediscover himself," said Belgium's top scorer. Sky Sports News in January, and has started running at Inter this season, scoring 17 goals in 25 games.

But, speaking to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry on Instagram Live, Lukaku said he's working hard to make sure his game is more than just goals.

Lukaku was sold by Manchester United for around £ 73 million in the summer

"When you mature, it's not just about you anymore," Lukaku said.

"Scoring is my drug, I live from that. But as you get older, you have to use your intelligence, I'm a student of the game."

"I think if I want to help my team, I have to be able to give assists."

"It can't be just me (scorer), it has to be the boy next to you. Everyone must feel important."

"If I can't shoot myself, I'll always look for the last pass."

Lukaku worked with Henry when he was part of the Belgium coaching staff.

Soccer in Italy was suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is still unclear when Series A will return.

"It's difficult, I miss the competitiveness, the training sessions and I miss the game, playing in front of the fans," added Lukaku. "That is the most difficult and what I miss the most."

"How about scoring goals?" Henry asked.

Lukaku, laughing, replied: "Yes, that is the most important thing."