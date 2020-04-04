Robert Downey Jr. is 55 years old! Vote for the best actor role to celebrate

Iron Man at your service!

Today the superhero, or rather, the actor who plays the iconic Marvel hero turns 55.

In its five and a half decades, Robert Downey Jr. He has played some of the most iconic roles in television and film where it is difficult to decide which is the best.

Of course, he has dominated the silver screen for the past decade as Iron Man, the resourceful playboy who was the heart of his own movies, as well as the Avengers films.

That said, we've also seen the New York City native define other fictional characters, such as in Sherlock Holmes and the recent Dolittle.

While we're also used to seeing it in theaters, true fans remember that it was also a huge part of Ally McBeal and he even had a brief stint in Saturday night live.

With all that talent, it's no surprise that the actor has won a BAFTA, People's Choice Awards, and a Golden Globes trophy, and has been nominated for an Academy Award.