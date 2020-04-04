Robert Downey Jr. is 55 years old! Vote for the best actor role to celebrate

Iron Man at your service!
Today the superhero, or rather, the actor who plays the iconic Marvel hero turns 55.
In its five and a half decades, Robert Downey Jr. He has played some of the most iconic roles in television and film where it is difficult to decide which is the best.
Of course, he has dominated the silver screen for the past decade as Iron Man, the resourceful playboy who was the heart of his own movies, as well as the Avengers films.
That said, we've also seen the New York City native define other fictional characters, such as in Sherlock Holmes and the recent Dolittle.
While we're also used to seeing it in theaters, true fans remember that it was also a huge part of Ally McBeal and he even had a brief stint in Saturday night live.
With all that talent, it's no surprise that the actor has won a BAFTA, People's Choice Awards, and a Golden Globes trophy, and has been nominated for an Academy Award.
And while we can't wait to see him return to our screens with his next big project, we take the day to celebrate his birthday by remembering his best roles.
See our overview below and then find out which one is your favorite.
Universal tables
Rare science
Robert Downey Jr. plays Ian, one of the popular and spotty guys who make Gary nerdy (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) lives terrible.
However, things change when nerds make an attractive woman teach them how to be popular, look good, and no longer be zeros.
NBCU Photo Bank
Saturday night live
At just 20 years old, Downey joined the iconic sketch series over a short period of one season.
While his tenure at Studio 8H was brief, he was able to return when he introduced the show in 1996.
20th Century Fox
Pickup artist
In this 1987 comedy, the womanizer Jack Jerico (Downey) falls in love with Randy Jensen (Molly Ringwald), only to know that your perfect partner is indebted to the mafia.
20th Century Fox
Less than zero
In this 1987 drama, Downey plays Julian, a drug addict whose emerging record company takes a turn for the worst in Los Angeles.
He tries to hide it, but when his best friend returns from college, he has to acknowledge his problems.
Fox of the 20th century
Johnny Be Good
The 1988 comedy revolves around the college recruiting process for high school soccer players, one of which is played by Downey.
Carolco Pictures
Air America
Downey co-stars alongside Mel Gibson as a helicopter traffic pilot for a Los Angeles radio station whose license was revoked.
With no job on the horizon, Billy (Downey) is recruited for the CIA's private airline during the Vietnam War to fly in very intense and illegal situations.
Paramount pictures
soap holder
David Barnes (Downey) is producer of a daytime drama starring Sally Field & # 39; s Celeste Talbert in this comedy
As Celeste's life begins to fall apart, her on-screen enemy gangs along with David try to ruin her career, but it doesn't go exactly as planned.
Lions Gate Home Entertainment
Chaplin
Downey it is Charlie Chaplin in this 1992 film about the iconic silent movie star.
For this role, Downey ended up winning Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards and was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
Paramount pictures
Wonder boys
In this 2000 comedy drama, Downey co-stars with Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire Y Katie Holmesplaying the role from a book publisher.
FOX
Ally McBeal
In 2004 Downey joined the cast of Ally McBeal like Ally's sweet and dreamy boyfriend Larry.
During the show's fourth season, the two fell in love and fans couldn't get enough of it. Sadly, it didn't appear in the season four finale or the fifth and final season.
Warner Bros.
Kiss kiss bang bang
In this dark 2005 comedy, Downey plays Harry Lockhart, a thief who stumbles upon an acting audition while evading the police.
His emotional breakdown convinces the cast that he is a perfect method actor for the role, and he hilariously meets a real private investigator (Val Kilmer) to follow him and learn the part.
However, complete chaos ensues, including severed fingers and an astonishing body count.
Warner Independent Images
Good night and good luck
The New York native plays journalist Joseph Wershba in the 2005 black-and-white historical drama about television journalist Edward R. Murrow when he set out to take down Senator Joseph McCarthy.
Paramount pictures
Zodiac
Protagonist with Jake Gyllenhaal Y Mark Ruffalo, Downey plays the role of Paul Avery, a journalist for the San Francisco Chronicle assigned to the Zodiac case in the late sixties and early seventies.
Paramount pictures
Iron Man
In 2008, Downey donned the Iron Man suit for the first time playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, a genius inventor and playboy who becomes a superhero.
Dreamworks Pictures
Tropical thunder
Downey acts as Kirk Lazarus, an Australian method actor, in this 2008 action comedy, which shows a group of actors who are forced to become the soldiers they portray on screen.
The film also stars Ben stiller Y Twenty one.
Paramount pictures
The soloist
Steve Lopez (Downey), journalist who works for the Los Angeles Times, discover a homeless Julliard student named Nathaniel Ayers (Jamie Foxx) and tries to help you improve your life.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sherlock Holmes
Downey plays private detective Sherlock Holmes in this 2009 crime movie. In the film, Sherlock Holmes and his partner Watson (Jewish law) must use their wits and strength to stop a bad guy who threatens to destroy all of England.
Paramount pictures
Iron Man 2
In the second successful movie in the superhero franchise, Downey along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson Y Samuel L. Jackson You must keep the world safe as you try to reveal your declining identity and health.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Due date
The actor plays Peter Highman, a successful architect who gets stuck on a road trip with an aspiring actor named Ethan Tremblay (Zach galifianakis) to get home before his wife gives birth.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game
Sherlock (Downey) and Watson (Law) reunited in 2011 to hunt down and arrest Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), who decided to commit random crimes across Europe.
Wonderful
The Avengers
In 2012, Downey played Iron Man in this massive $ 1.5 billion hit, which was the first film to show Earth's most powerful heroes teaming up to fight as one to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to enslave all humanity.
Marvel / Walt Disney Images
iron Man 3
In 2013, Downey reprized his role as Tony Stark and Iron Man. This time his character's world is ripped apart by the Mandarin (Ben kingsley), so you must start again and go into rebuild mode to return to normal.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Judge
Hank Palmer (Downey), a big city lawyer, returns to his home to help his father, the city judge, suspected of murder. Along the way, he reconnects with his separated family and puts his intelligence to good work.
Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Pictures
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Raising $ 1.4 billion worldwide, 2015 Avengers the sequel again featured a cast of stars, including Chris Hemsworth Y Chris Evans, with Downey playing Iron Man.
This time, the superhero team tries to start a peacekeeping program called Ultron, but after things go wrong, they must work together to stop the villain Ultron (James Spader) to put your plan into action.
Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel
Spider-Man: Homecoming
As a young Spider-Man mentor, Downey continues his role as Iron Man in this 2017 Marvel movie. As Peter Parker, aka Spider-ManTom holland) Try to navigate high school and its super powers, Iron Man is there to show you the way.
Marvel studios
Avengers: Infinity War
This 2018 superhero movie broke records, grossing over $ 2 billion, with Downey playing his well-known role as Iron Man once again.
In this installment of the Avengers franchise, the Avengers and their allies team up to try and stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) of ending the universe, even if it means dying in the process.
Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Pictures
Avengers Endgame
In April 2019, the latest installment with this group of Avengers hit theaters and closed the Downey chapter as Iron Man.
In the Marvel movie, the Avengers and what's left of their allies unite once again to undo all the chaos and destruction Thanos (Brolin) has caused … and hopefully restore the universe to the way it used to. to be.
Universal tables
Dolittle
In his first major movie role after his Iron Man career, Downey reprized Eddie MurphyThe reigns of playing the famous character Dr. Dolittle.
The Downey 2019 iteration sees the vet (who can talk to animals) go on a worldwide mission assisted by the voice of various animals performed by celebrities such as Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer and more.
