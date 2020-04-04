Home Entertainment Rick Ross will star in the reality show with his new model...

Rick Ross will star in the reality show with his new model Insta GF!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Hip hop superstar Rick Ross will star in a new reality show with his current girlfriend, Instagram model Dej Gabrielle, MTO News has learned.

Dej shared the news on her Instagram page yesterday, after popular entertainment magazine Deadline picked up the news for the show.

The series will reportedly focus on Dej's well-connected New Jersey family.

This is how it is reported:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©