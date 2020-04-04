Rick Ross will star in the reality show with his new model Insta GF!

Hip hop superstar Rick Ross will star in a new reality show with his current girlfriend, Instagram model Dej Gabrielle, MTO News has learned.
Dej shared the news on her Instagram page yesterday, after popular entertainment magazine Deadline picked up the news for the show.
The series will reportedly focus on Dej's well-connected New Jersey family.
This is how it is reported:
Half-Yard Director of Development Dirk Hoogstra is developing the new untitled series about the Fronzaglia family: Alisa Maria, Dejroune, Milan and Joe "The Crane,quot;, a unique, charismatic and endearing cast of characters deeply involved in the New Jersey social life and business. community. The family's oldest daughter, Dejroune or "Dej,quot;, is in an emerging relationship with Miami-based Ross, who will take a central role in the series.