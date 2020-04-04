The fox star says Sky Sports News on the rehabilitation of his injury, the influence of Rodgers and the coronavirus scare in the club

















Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira says his return from an LCA injury is going well and he is feeling improvement all the time.

Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira says his recovery from a serious knee injury is "going well," while also praising boss Brendan Rodgers' impact on the club.

Pereira suffered a previous cruciate ligament injury that ended the season in the Premier League home win last month over Aston Villa, Leicester's last game before the coronavirus blockade.

It is the first serious injury of the 26-year-old's career, but after the surgery, Pereira says his rehabilitation is heading in the right direction.

The Portugal international counted Sky Sports News on his recovery: "It is going well. It was difficult in the first days; I had a lot of pain from the surgery and it was difficult to move, like when I went to the bathroom or something like that.

Pereira has scored three goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season

"But every day I feel better, I have more strength in my leg and I am aware of the movements that I did not have after the surgery, which is good because I feel improvements every day."

"Since I had surgery, I have been at home. I wake up, go down and do my rehabilitation.

"Most of the things I can do now I can do from home, like three or four times a week I make a video call with my physio to do some exercises to see how he is doing.

"I've been watching TV series and movies, and being with family, that's my day."

Leicester is on track to qualify for next season's Champions League with the club third in the Premier League, with an eight-point cushion over Manchester United's fifth place.

Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel as Leicester boss in February 2019

Pereira, who has been one of the most outstanding artists in the Premier League this season according to Sky Sports Power Rankings attributes his good form and team success to manager Rodgers, who took over in February last year.

"Since he arrived, we have changed for the better," said the Portuguese. "As a team and as an individual, I think he has played an important role in our success and I think we can continue to do so with him."

A day before the Premier League season was suspended, Rodgers revealed that three Leicester first-team players were in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Pereira revealed that the unknown trio was negative for the virus and supported the club's procedures.

He said, "They had the normal flu and were a little sick. They didn't have a fever but they did have a little cough."

"They (the club) wanted to play it safe, so they were told to stay home, even though (the club) thought it was nothing, but at the time it is important to do it safely."

"Fortunately it wasn't the virus, so it was good for them and we are happy with that."