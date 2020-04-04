Reggae star Vybz Kartel loses appeal of murder conviction

Facebook

A judge rejects the appeals of the dancehall musician who has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison and confirmed the original verdict in the murder trial.

Reggae star Vybz Kartel He lost his appeal for a 2014 murder conviction.

Jamaican lawmakers upheld the original verdict and dismissed appeals from the dancehall star and his co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John, during a teleconference hearing in Kingston on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Kartel, real name Adidja Azim Palmer, and his associates were charged with the murder of Clive & # 39; Lizard & # 39; Williams in 2011. Williams' body was never found and the co-defendants maintained their innocence during a 64-day trial.

Campbell and Jones were sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole, while Kartel and St. John received a minimum of 35 years and 30 years, respectively, behind bars.

The four men appealed their convictions in 2017, citing, among other things, the impact of advertising on the fairness of the trial.

The appeal judges found no evidence to suggest tainted advertising at trial.

Kartel's lawyer has not yet responded to requests for comment, but reports suggest his client plans to appeal Friday's court decision.