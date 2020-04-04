Rasheeda Frost has fans on the ground after posting this makeup-free video where she looks like Janet Jackson

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost has decided to have fun and quarantine her business due to the coronavirus.

Kirk Frost's wife chose to post a video where she is doing a tutorial on how to color a wig, and fans really couldn't focus on what she was saying because they were mesmerized by her flawless skin.

She captioned it: “Time to color my wig! I had fun coloring my wig with @creatifcolorclub, they have lots of fun colors and rinses right away.

In a second video, Rasheeda shared some hair tips with her followers: “Hair tips while sitting at home! I stocked my favorite hair products @camillerosenaturals from @target as everyone has to stay home for the next two weeks. Thanks @janell_stephens for making these game-changing hair products! #affordableluxury #dontcompromisemyhair ".

Fans rushed into the comment sections of the two videos where they congratulated the mother of two: "But let's talk about her perfect skin. I've been seeing many beautiful women without makeup, and I think it's the first time I've seen you without him, and you're naturally beautiful. You all don't need it. "

A fan said this: “OMG, you are so beautiful without makeup. I just want to see what you do with your hair underneath. My hair is so thick I don't know what to do to make the wig look good on me. "

Another commenter explained that she looked like Janet Jackson and added: “She looked like Miss Janet Jackson from yesteryear on Good Times. I love the color in you. You have a beautiful complexion for any color … 👏👏👏👏👏 ".

In a recent interview, Rasheeda spoke about her marriage to Kirk after her epic boy love and cheating scandal.

The businesswoman said: "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life It is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was Painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

Rasheeda is a business.



