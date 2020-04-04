Ranveer Singh flaunts Deepika Padukone's culinary skills on Instagram

With the country under lockdown, our Bollywood celebrities are getting enough time to be together. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the country's biggest stars. They are constantly busy with movies, promotions and events. But given the block, the power couple has managed to make quality time for each other.

While Deepika Padukone is cleaning all of Ranveer Singh's favorite Nutella boxes, she's also making up for it by cooking a storm in the kitchen for her husband. Ranveer shared a series of Instagram stories to show us how Deepika Padukone became a chef for him last night. While the first story is a cute boomerang from the beautiful actress dressed in the chef's hat and apron, the following stories show us the delicious food the lady cooked.

On the couple's menu, last night was chopped Thai salad, Tom Yum vegetable soup, and Thai green curry with rice. The couple finished this elaborate meal with a freshly baked cake, ice cream, and their favorite Nutella.

Well, we can't help envying the delicious spread.