Race All-Star Series Esports Legends trophy joins more Formula 1 legends – Up News Info Detroit

– Ferrari legend Rubens Barrichello signs up

– Former Formula 1 drivers Olivier Panis, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Mika Salo join the field

– Racing legends Fittipaldi, Franchitti, Castroneves, Brabham, Magnussen and more return

Torque Esports Corp. announces that Ferrari Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello and Monaco Grand Prix winner Olivier Panis have joined a star-studded field for this week's second round of the Legends of Trophy. Esports All-Star Series.

The Legends Trophy debuted last Saturday with four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti, who took the award against a star-studded field, including two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi; an Indy 500 winners pack: Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Gil de Ferran, plus Le Mans 24-hour winners Emanuele Pirro, David Brabham, Jan Magnussen and Darren Turner.

Created by Torque Esports, The Race All-Star Series rocked the world of eSports and motorsports four weeks ago as the first major virtual racing event to be streamed live with professional international racing stars competing against the best simulation racers of the world. The event launched to fill the car entertainment drought created by the cancellation of major international racing events, including Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, MotoGP, and more.

As it enters its fourth week of competition, the All-Star Esports Series will once again feature the All-Star Esports Battle with another field filled with young road racers battling their simulation rivals, plus an expanded version of the Legends Trophy.

Saturday's event will feature a second run for the Legends Trophy for the first time, with a reverse grid race added to the schedule.

Scottish Franchitti took the crown of the Legends Trophy in the first week around the rFactor 2 version of Silverstone National Aston Martin Le Mans winner Darren Turner and the great Mexican IndyCar, Adrián Fernández.

This week's field is even stronger: four Formula 1 race winners, five Indy 500 winners, eight IndyCar race winners and four winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In total, the Legends ticket list features drivers with an incredible combination of 1,343 Formula 1 starts, 48 ​​wins and 41 poles; 1,785 IndyCar starts, 143 wins and 11 Indy 500 crowns; a total of 16 x 24 hours of Le Mans victories plus three World Touring Car Championship titles.

The complete field of the Legends Trophy includes:

Emerson Fittipaldi – 2 x Formula 1 World Champion. 2 x Indy 500 wins.

Dario Franchitti – 4 x IndyCar Champion. 3 x Indy 500 wins

Juan Pablo Montoya – Monaco Grand Prix Winner, 2 x Indy 500 wins, 3 x Rolex 24 wins

Hélio Castroneves – 3 x Indy 500 wins

Emanuele Pirro – 5 x 24 hours of Le Mans victories

Rubens Barrichello – Legend of Ferrari Formula 1. 11 x Formula 1 victories

David Brabham: 24-hour Le Mans winner, 2-time IMSA champion

Gil de Ferran: Indy 500 winner, 2 x IndyCar champion

Jan Magnussen – 4 x Le Mans winner 24 hours. 4 x IMSA champion

Max Papis: Formula 1 driver, 3 times wins IndyCar

Adrián Fernández – 11 x IndyCar victories

Olivier Panis – winner of the Monaco Formula 1 race

Tony Kanaan: Indy 500 winner, IndyCar champion, 17 IndyCar wins

Tiago Monteiro – Formula 1 racer, 12 times winner of the world touring car race

Andy Priaulx – 3 x World Touring Car Champion

Darren Turner – 3 x 24 hour Le Mans winner

Mika Salo: 109 x Formula 1 races

Vitantonio Liuzzi – 80 x Formula 1 racing begins

While fans will have a chance to cheer on their heroes from yesterday as they compete again this week aboard the 1974 spec Brabham BT44, today's racers on track and online will also return this week in the the All-Star Cup.

The rFactor2 sim racing competitors yesterday had a chance to compete in tomorrow's event with ten places in the 20 sim racer drivers competition on Saturday reserved for public qualifiers.

Saturday's current professional race roster includes FIA Formula E points leader António Félix da Costa, plus series rivals Neel Jani and Stoffel Vandoorne; Mercedes Benz Formula 1 test driver Esteban Gutiérrez; Sports aces Maxime Martin, Jonny Adam, Harrison Newey, Harry Tincknell, Charlie Eastwood, Tristan Vautier and Andrea Pizzitola, plus promising young stars Sebastian Montoya, Billy Monger, Luca Ghiotto, Jack Doohan, Jack Aitken and Sebastian Priaulx.

The girls are also springing into action with Top Gear test driver Abbie Eaton and Series W racer Ayla Agren on the participant list.

The Race All-Star series is part of Torque Esports' global eSports entertainment drive that has accelerated during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the "stay-at-home economy,quot;: The Torque Esports gaming tournament and UMG streaming division have also been accelerated further with the launch of major US Collegiate Clash esports tournaments. USA For Overwatch and Rocket League.

Shown worldwide and broadcast live on The Race's YouTube channel: Saturday's full schedule of events for The Race's All-Star series begins at 17:00 GMT | 18:00 CET | 12:00 Eastern United States | 09:00 US Pacific | 03:00 Australia and 13:00 in Brazil.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.