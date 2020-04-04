R. Kelly reveals new reason why he is terrified of his life

It has been revealed that R. Kelly has been terrified of his life due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, and in his latest court motion, the disgraced R,amp;B musician asked to be placed under house arrest, in order to safely isolate himself. at home.

The artist "I think I can fly,quot; was not satisfied with the conditions at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Chicago, where he is currently held, and stated that the facility did not have enough cleaning or disinfection products for everyone, and the prisoners were kept so close to each other that it was impossible for them to practice social distancing effectively.

In the motion, filed Thursday of last week, it was stated that the guest bathroom on the first floor of the building often lacked "soap or paper towels,quot;, so that visitors coming from outside had no way of wash your hands before. entering.

In the document, another argument for releasing R. Kelly from prison was also stated: "The courts have long recognized that there is no greater need than to keep a defendant alive, regardless of charge."

However, at the moment, there is no information on whether the motion will be successful or not, but it was reported that Kelly planned to live with his only remaining girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, in a spacious apartment in Chicago, if he was rescued.

A critic had this reaction: “Lol. Someone tells him that the prison is one of the safest places because nobody is trying to touch a prisoner or go in there with them. "

Another commenter stated: “Also, if he does come out, it is a high risk to society, and if they let him out, he could take the opportunity to make a runner and disappear. It is best if he remains in jail and isolated with other healthy prisoners (tbh, I don't want him killed by coronavirus, he needs to be alive to be tried and fully serve his prison sentence). "

This person revealed: “It is a big NO from me. He should remain in jail and represents a high risk for society. "

Ad

The singer currently remains behind bars awaiting his trial in New York, which is scheduled for July, before his trial in Chicago in October.



Post views:

0 0