Quibi premieres April 6 with Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Liam Hemsworth and more

Quibi will hit mobile phones on April 6, 2020, but not everyone knows what the streaming platform is or how it works. First, it will be easy for people to experience Quibi first-hand, as the new platform offers a free 90-day trial so people can get familiar with the network. Quibi stands for "Quick Bites,quot; and the programs are designed to be short and fast; in fact, each episode lasts less than 10 minutes. Designed for phones and androids, you can download the Quibi app from the Apple app store and Google Play. Right now, you can pre-register and then download the app on April 6, 2020, when it becomes active. Right now, Quibi has more than 50 original shows and programs that fall into three categories: Unscripted, Daily Docs and Essentials, and Chapter Movies.

Some of the stars to appear on Quibi include Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Queen Latifah, Kristen Bell, Will Forte, Katilin Olson, Liam Hemsworth and many more.

You can see more information about Quibi's 90-day free offer below.

Enjoy 90 days free. Limited time. Hurry up, he will be gone in a Quibi. Find out more: https://t.co/eA8gixVrc4 pic.twitter.com/78pHtOAmDD – Quibi (@Quibi) March 9, 2020

Sophie Turner will star in a series called Survive where she plays the character Jane. The synopsis is described below.

Jane has to fight for her life when her plane crashes into a remote snow-capped mountain. Paul is the only other survivor left and together they embark on a heartbreaking journey out of the desert. "

You can see the official trailer of Survive in the video player below.

Many fans expect to see Chrissy's court. The program will feature Chrissy Teigen as a judge in a small claims court. Whether her decisions really have any legal weight is another matter entirely, especially considering that Chrissy's mother (who lives with her and John Legend) will serve as a court bailiff.

The show A million thanks They will star Jennifer Lopez and KLristen Bell as they bless people with $ 100,000, then $ 50,000 and $ 25,000. Recipients will have no idea that they will receive the financial blessing.

Chance the Rapper will host a reboot of the 2003 show Punk.

What do you think of Quibi? Are you eager to see the shows?



