Prisoner of the Santa Rita prison tests positive; 77 new cases in Alameda County – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials reported 77 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including an inmate housed in the Santa Rita jail.

In a press release, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the inmate, the first case among those detained at the center, was currently in stable condition within the prison's medical center.

"A contact investigation is underway to identify staff and prisoners who may have been in close contact with the patient," the statement said. "Before diagnosis, the patient was housed in a two-person cell inside a capsule and had limited contact with other people."

Other prisoners inside the capsule were also being monitored for any signs of the virus. Facility officers have also been wearing personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask during the course of their regular prison duties for several weeks.

Fearing an outbreak of the virus at the facility, the sheriff's department, the Alameda District Attorney's Office and Alameda County Superior Court judges have worked together for the early release of inmates nearing the end of their sentences. to alleviate overcrowding.

A total of 322 inmates have been released from Santa Rita since a county refugee order went into effect on March 17. During the week of March 24, 67 inmates were released on their own recognition and 247 people who had 45 days or less left in their prayers were also allowed to leave the facility.

Inmate releases have reduced the number of inmates in Santa Rita to 2,217, below its average level of 2,600.

"These orders have been issued with the specific intention of maximizing the court's efforts to protect the health and safety of those who work within and interact with the court, while balancing potential risks to the community," they said. Alameda County Superior Court officials on testimony.

With the 787 new cases reported Saturday, Alameda County has had 538 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.