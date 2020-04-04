President Trump meets with professional sports leaders from the USA. USA To discuss the virus – Up News Info

President Donald Trump met by phone with many professional sports leaders in the United States on Saturday to discuss how that industry has been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, and said he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions "as soon as we can. "

The NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Baseball were represented at the call by their commissioners: Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Roger Goodell and Rob Manfred, respectively.

"I want fans to go back to the arenas," Trump said later in a briefing at the White House. "I think it's … when we're ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to go back, too. They want to watch basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey. They want to watch their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breathe air fresh, clean and beautiful. ”

A person with direct knowledge of what was discussed in the call said Trump believes the NFL season, slated to begin on September 10, will start on time with fans in the seats.

A second person with knowledge of the call said some commissioners, Silver among them, emphasized to Trump that they are working on multiple plans to resume their seasons, but cautioned that none of those plans can be implemented without authorization from public health officials. . People spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no discussion points of the call were publicly disclosed.

Others on the call included PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, UFC President Dana White, Vince McMahon of World Wrestling Entertainment, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert, LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan and Breeders Cup President & # 39; Drew Fleming.

The NBA was the first of the major US sports leagues. USA In closing on March 11, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Other leagues quickly followed, and hundreds of games have already been lost. The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled along with virtually any other college sports event for the remainder of the academic year; Major events such as the Masters Tournament, the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 Miles have been postponed; and thousands of employees in the arena have lost jobs due to the closure of the sports and entertainment industries.

NASCAR gave the teams a tentative schedule to resume racing on May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The order to stay home in North Carolina is until April 30. The next race on the NASCAR calendar is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under an order to stay home until June 10. NASCAR has so far declined to publicly address the calendar and said it had no comment on the call with Trump.

Penske, who also owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told the AP "nothing to report,quot; after the call with Trump. He suspended the IndyCar season 48 hours before the opening race, and the next publicly scheduled event is May 30 in Detroit, a doubleheader that Penske said can be moved later in the season if necessary.

Penske has already rescheduled the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in history as of August 23 since Memorial Day weekend.

Trump even addressed the Little League players on Saturday, tweeting to say, "Hang in there! We're going to take him back to the fields and know he's going to play baseball soon. We'll get through it together, and the bats will swing before you give up." In the meantime, take care of Mom and Dad, and know this won't last forever!

Trump even said that the need for social estrangement is affecting his 14-year-old son Barron. The President described his son as a good athlete and soccer fan.

Trump said his son is happy, but that he would be happier if he could enjoy sports again.

"We have to go back," Trump said. "We have to go back. Remember that. We have to go back and we have to go back soon. ”

___

AP Auto Racing writer Jenna Fryer in Charlotte, North Carolina and AP professional football writer Rob Maaddi in Philadelphia contributed to this report.