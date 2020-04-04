President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

As you may have heard, President Donald Trump is involved in some urgent matters of international concern. Thus, the early stages of this weekend's tweet storm were mild in the original comments, but heavy on hopeful retweets from family and other supporters.

The first daughter Ivanka Trump was particularly prominent in the retweets, promoting the programs, initiatives and activism that are underway. There was even a thank you to the late, great Bill Withers.

We will update as more communications arrive. The storm of tweets so far;