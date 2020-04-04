President Donald Trump warns the country to prepare for many cornavirus deaths this coming week

%MINIFYHTMLc671a863893896cc94e8682ef39b405e76%

The United States is beginning to see its number of Coronavirus deaths skyrocket every day, and now President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, April 4, 2020, to prepare for a "large number of deaths,quot; in the coming weeks. Coronavirus is devastating the country and almost 90 percent of all people are locked up. The deadly disease appeared in China around December, and many people believed it would not reach the American shores. The disease is not only found in the country, but is now found in all states, with New York City being the epicenter. In recent counts, New York has seen 3,565 deaths. Speaking to the nation at his Coronavirus task force meeting, President Trump opened with a serious warning to expect many deaths this week. There are more than 8,000 deaths as of Saturday, April 4, 2020, and while people are isolating themselves, there doesn't seem to be any sign that the US USA I haven't flattened the curve yet. There are currently more than 311,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"China is believed to have been disingenuous with its Coronavirus case numbers, including its death toll. It is unclear exactly how many people have died in China and without that information, it becomes more difficult to know how the virus works. The president Trump stated the following during the press conference. "This will probably be the most difficult week, between this week and the next. There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But much less death than if this were not done."

You can watch the full press conference in the following video player.

If there was anything positive said during the press conference, it was said by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said he believes that the social distancing applied across the country is beginning to make a difference in the number of cases that are spreading. Still, the United States leads the world in confirmed cases of Coronavirus, and the number of deaths is continually increasing.

Exactly what Donald Trump believes will be the death toll in the next week or weeks he hasn't said. He also revealed that although he wanted to try to get people back to work in April, he will keep the running of the bulls until the end of April.



