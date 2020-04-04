President Donald Trump has a phone call with the sports czars – Deadline

President Donald Trump spoke on the phone today with commissioners from various major league sports to discuss the response to COVID-19.

The White House did not provide details on the call, which has just released a list of participants in the White House Press Group. Pool's note indicated that the President recognized the good work that many teams and players do to care for their communities, workforces, and fan bases across the country. In turn, the commissioners thanked President Trump for his national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry.

However, the meeting may have more sinister connotations. With no end in sight to national closings and an unknown timeline for security in future mass gatherings, many of the leagues will face a difficult decision soon about whether to continue their shortened seasons, as is the case with the NBA and NHL. , resume training for your regular season (Major League Baseball), or possibly postpone or cancel the entire season (NFL, college football), as training camp time and facilities may be limited.

The NBA is said to be studying shortened playoffs, with Las Vegas as one of the targets. MLB is looking for a shortened spring training and regular season filled with doubles and fewer days off for its players. Meanwhile, the NFL, which traditionally needs a longer training camp, is considering whether it will be able to do whatever it takes to prepare for its fall season. The NFL declined to postpone its annual college player draft, scheduled for later this month, although the draft will be held over the phone instead of the traditional live show.

In addition to the President, Principal Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Andrew Giuliani, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison, participated for the White House.

Participating sports czars included:

Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the National Hockey League

Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner of the National Women's Basketball Association

Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League

Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball Commissioner

Vince McMahon, WWE President

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner

Adam Silver, Commissioner of the National Basketball Association

Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship

Roger Penske, IndyCar

Michael Whan, commissioner of the LPGA tour

Drew Fleming, President of the Breeders Cup