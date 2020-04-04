Premier League matchup: Who would miss the easiest or hardest match if the last nine games are canceled? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML170a71ce677aa4d2b71651fa7cee706676%





Who will miss some much-needed points, and who will take on him, in the last nine games of the season?

Most of the experts, managers and players who have spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak have said they want to see this season end above all else, with about 288 of the 380 2019/20/20 Premier League games already completed. , and Liverpool within walking distance of the uprising. The trophy for the first time.

On Friday, they reiterated that approach and said the goal remains to restart the 19/20 season when it is safe to do so.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin admitted last week that the European season "will likely be lost,quot; if the pandemic has not subsided enough in late June for the national leagues to restart, although he has since said that this it would be a "last resort,quot;.

If that comes down to it, it leaves the Premier League bosses with a conundrum: how does the season work out? There has been talk of a larger Bundesliga planned for Germany next season, with none of this season's teams relegated, but those at promotion spots in Bundesliga II included in an exceptional flight campaign.

One outcome that has been raised as a possibility, if completing this season's matches is too difficult, even if you rush through the summer, is to play just two outstanding games: Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United.

That would leave all the teams that have played 29 games, and then it could be used to decide the title, the European places, the relegation and the prize depending on the position. Something similar has already been planned in Belgium, subject to approval.

But with the remaining nine games from each team different than anywhere else in the division, some will naturally be happier and others frustrated if this happens. For Newcastle in 13th place, it could be an obstacle: they still have five of the last six to play. While the 11th Crystal Palace, which will face all top six teams except Manchester City at the end of the season, may breathe a sigh of relief.

The title may be almost decided, so we'll leave it out of the equation, but the Champions League race still seems to have a lot of twists and turns if the season comes to an end. So what do run-ins say about the possibilities of runners and riders?

Champions League Champions

As it stands, pending Manchester City's appeal against its two-season Champions League ban, the top five Premier League teams, except City, will qualify for next season's Champions League. At the moment, that means Manchester United in fifth place would join Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool in the competition.

But with just six points separating United from Crystal Palace, even 11th, there would be plenty to play for in the last nine games of the season.

In third and fourth place, Leicester and Chelsea's average opponent position is relatively low (11.0 and 11.3 respectively), but the Blues still have three of the top six, while Brendan Rodgers' men have only one showdown. last day with Manchester United on schedule.

The United States would be certain to return to Europe's most important continental competition: they must play only one of their top six opponents for the remainder of the season, and the average position of their remaining opponents is the lowest of any team in the Premier League this season, at 12.3.

That said, they have the fifth-worst record per game against the bottom half of the table, so perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer it the other way around.

The Wolves' next three scheduled sixth-place games go up against teams in the last six, while they also only face a rival in the top six, Chelsea, in their last nine games.

Wolves are on the brink of potential Champions League qualification for the first time since 1959, if the season ends

The match seems more difficult for Sheffield United. Even though the Blades could advance fifth if they won their game against Aston Villa, they face the most difficult end of the season for any team in the top 10 with an average opponent position of 9.4 and Wolves, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United still to play: Villa is his only enemy in the last six.

Only Arsenal in the ninth have so much opposition in the top six to play before the season ends, but they also face four of the last six.

Downhill rivals

Of the six teams that will realistically feel like they're still in a relegation battle, thanks to Southampton's five-point cushion for Brighton at 15th, most have a pretty tough game schedule still on the horizon, with the side Lower Norwich, the only side with less than three of the top six to play.

For Bournemouth, floating within the last three only on goal difference from Watford and West Ham, the match seems particularly grim; They have the highest-ranking average opponent (8.2) from either side in the division, and they play four of the top six but none of their relegation rivals.

Eddie Howe has led Bournemouth to just seven points in his last 12 games, and things don't get easier during filming

Things are a little better for Villa, who is ranked 19th, who could certainly move up to 16th if they won their game over Sheffield United, but they have four of the top six to play, and only West Ham in the latter. day, from the teams around him.

Staggering above the drop zone, Watford has a considerably easier encounter on paper than the two teams below them – his opponents have a 10.1 average position, including the big six-point points against Norwich and West Ham.

But it is the Hammers who would look at the list of games and feel safe. Although they have three of the top six left to play, they come in the form of fourth, fifth and sixth places, Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves. Games against Villa, Watford and Norwich also give them the opponent's lowest average position (11.3) of either side in the past six.