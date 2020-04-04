Predictions, preview, how to watch – Up News Info

The 36th installment of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest annual show will be memorable.

Originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in front of tens of thousands of fans, WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center unassisted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's program has been divided into two days: April 4 and 5. WWE, as of Saturday morning, has yet to release a schedule of which matches will take place on which day. Here's a look at what you need to know and predictions for the show:

How to look

Date: April 4 and 5

Time: 5 pm. every day

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida.

TELEVISION: WWE Network

Colorado ties

Bobby Lashley, who lives in the Denver metro area, will face Aleister Black.

Otis Dozovic, who was a college fighter at CSU-Pueblo, will face Dolph Ziggler.

Principal card

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Singles party

Who should win? Otis

Adorable Otis has been vying for Mandy Rose's affections for months, only to have Rose's team member Sonya Deville and devious Dolph Ziggler smother them. Now that the truth was revealed on SmackDown on Friday, it's time for Ziggler to get his due and Otis to get redemption. If this doesn't have a Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth-like reunion, then something is wrong with the universe.

Who will win: Otis

Elijah vs. King Corbin

Singles party

Who should win? Elijah

This dispute started two weeks ago and it appears that he is preparing for something bigger, but not with the competitors in the ring. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on March 20 and immediately had a conflict with Corbin. Gronk could play a role in helping Elias win and establish a possible future match with Corbin: SummerSlam, anyone?

Who will win: Elijah

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles party

Who should win? Black.

The brooding former NXT champion has suffered just one pinfall loss since hitting the main roster, and that was for AJ Styles. He is destined for bigger and better things in the future and a victory over Lashley in ‘Mania would be a good starting point.

Who will win: Black.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Women's Team Championship

Tag team match

Who should win? Kabuki warriors.

This is a coin toss, but Asuka has been quite entertaining on television for the past few weeks. So Warriors get the go-ahead.

Who will win: Kabuki warriors.

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

United States WWE Championship

Singles party

Who should win? Zayn

Zayn won the title less than a month ago, and the possibilities of what he can do as a champion are abundant. Bryan doesn't need this. But Zayn could make special television in the coming months. Also, having Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura by his side is helpful.

Who will win: Zayn

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Tag team match

Who should win? Street benefits.

When Angel Garza was scheduled to team up with Andrade, it was a different image. But it's hard to imagine WWE taking the Street Profits titles to put it on NXT's Garza and Austin Theory. Look for an entertaining game, but profits must retain and move on to your next feud.

Who will win: Street benefits.

The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Triple threat ladder

Who should win? Miz and Morrison.

The combination of tag teams and ladder matches has long been a proven formula for WWE. This should be an absolute train crash of a match for all the right reasons. Miz and Morrison have had the title for over a month. They should hold it a little longer before losing the belts.

Who will win: Miz and Morrison.

John Cena vs. "The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt

Firefly Fun House fight

Who should win? Wyatt

The momentum of "The Fiend,quot; was stopped when he lost the WWE World Championship to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Facing John Cena, who hasn't fought in a ring in over a year, this appears to be an opportunity to rekindle the fire Wyatt has caught up with fans since his debut. This match will be chaotic and strange. But Wyatt should come out on top.

Who will win: Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Boneyard party

Who should win? Gravedigger

"The Phenomenon,quot; vs. "The Phenomenal,quot;. This would have been a dream match 10 years ago. If this had taken place in front of a live audience, Absolutely Styles would have been my choice. But it is difficult to see ker Taker lose in ‘Mania and even more difficult to see him lose without a crowd to give him a proper goodbye.

Who will win: Gravedigger

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles party

Who should win? Owens

Ever since Rollins took on the delirious "Monday Night Messiah,quot; character, he's been magical as the bad boy who doesn't think he's one. And Owens has been a thorn in his side for months. Owens should be on top to earn his WrestleMania moment as Rollins receives his well-deserved credit.

Who will win: Owens

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Last man standing

Singles party

Who should win? Edge.

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Edge had not performed in a wrestling ring since April 2011. Shortly thereafter, he retired due to a culmination of neck injuries he suffered during his career. After Randy Orton brutally assaulted everyone from Edge, his wife Beth Phoenix, and his friend Matt Hardy, a victory here for the once "Rated R Superstar,quot; will be one of the show's greatest moments.

Who will win: Edge.

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina

WWE SmackDown Championship for Women

Fatal five-way elimination match

Who should win? Naomi

After a six-month hiatus, Naomi returned to the ring at the Women's Royal Rumble this year and put in a lot of effort. In the past, a good career at the Rumble generally warrants a sign that there are good things to come for that fighter. Winning the title in his home state seems appropriate, even if there are no fans to cheer for.

Who will win: Sasha Banks.

Banks, surprisingly, have yet to earn this title. And beating her best friend Bayley for that creates future feud.

Goldberg (c) against Braun Strowman

WWE Universal Championship

Singles party

Who should win? Strowman

Roman Reigns was slated to face Goldberg, but opted for WrestleMania over concerns about his health: Reigns recently struggled with a second attack of leukemia. Strowman was announced as the replacement in Friday's "SmackDown,quot;. And he should win. Championship titles perform better in terms of history and relevance when placed on full-time artists and that's what Strowman is.

Who will win: Strowman

Rhea Ripley (c) against Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Championship

Singles party

Who should win? Ripley

Charlotte Flair earned an opportunity against Ripley after she won the Women's Royal Rumble, guaranteeing a world title bout against the champion of her choice. Flair is a multiple champion across all WWE brands. Winning the NXT title would definitely create an interesting dynamic on WWE's Wednesday night show, but winning Ripley would take her to the top level of the women's division at all shows.

Who will win: Ripley

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Singles party

Who should win? Baszler

Baszler terrorized the NXT women's division for years. Now she has her sights set on the Becky Lynch Raw female title. Lynch calls herself "Becky Balboa,quot;, and a loss here gives her reason to pursue the title once again. Also, Raw's single women's division has been missing lately, especially with Charlotte Flair fighting over NXT.

Who will win: Baszler

Brock Lesnar (c) against Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship

Singles party

Who should win? McIntyre

For years it seemed that WWE was searching for its next great hero to finally knock Brock Lesnar off his perch like a monster. It started with Roman Reigns, who incurred the wrath of fans who did not agree that he was on top. Then there was Seth Rollins, who is naturally much better than a bad boy. Drew McIntyre enters. His story of being fired from the company to reinvent himself into the main event of WWE's biggest show is inspiring. Too bad there isn't a massive roar from the audience when I win the title.

Who will win: McIntyre