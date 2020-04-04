Powerful actress Naturi Naughton reveals a free 100-meal dinner plan in New Jersey to combat COVID-19

Naturi Naughton, the Power Alum, it's just another artist who announced he was doing his part to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. According to page six, the Power Star revealed that he was going to give 100 meals a day in New Jersey, for free.

During a conversation with Page Six, Naughton explained that he has seen many people go shopping in the past few weeks, but not everyone can afford their own food during the economic shutdown.

As most are aware, the United States is currently in a state of blockade as state governments have announced precautionary measures to help thwart the spread of the coronavirus. The results have been positive, except for the fact that many people rely on a weekly paycheck to pay their bills, even for basic necessities like food.

The Power alumnus said there are many parents in the United States who feed their children, but who generally look to schools for breakfast and lunch.

As for who he will be working with, Naughton will partner with Newark's Kings Family restaurant and Orange's Southern Comfort cafe for next week.

Naughton is not the only performer to donate money during this difficult time. Pop star Pink, after her coronavirus diagnosis, turned to her social media account to say she would donate $ 1 million divided between two different companies.

Additionally, Cardi B revealed earlier this week that she was going to donate 20,000 meal replacement drinks to healthcare workers in New York City. Fans of rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; know that he was one of the first celebrities to go out and say he was concerned about the coronavirus.

The rapper turned to his social media last month to say he was terrified of what was going to happen in the United States.

However, she was also criticized for liking a tweet on Twitter suggesting that celebrities were paid to say that they contracted the coronavirus as if the government had purposely invented a pandemic.



