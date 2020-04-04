Potters Corner wins Virtual Grand National | Racing News

Potters Corner has won the Virtual Grand National before Walk In The Mill and Any Second Now.

Tiger Roll, the previous favorite, led the race with a mile to go but faded in the final stages to finish fourth, with Any Second Now third.

Leading betting operators have pledged to donate all winnings from bets placed on the race to NHS Charities Together.

The initiative is supported by members of the Betting and Gaming Council, including bet365, William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Sky Bet, GVC, BetFred, Betway, BetVictor, JenningsBet and Inspired Entertainment.

More to follow …