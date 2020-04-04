Porsha Williams just won ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ No Makeup Challenge by doing this

What a challenge Porsha Williams just killed him. This week Eva Marcille came up with a smart way to go viral with everyone's help. True Housewives of Atlanta co-stars

The model challenged all the women to share a photo of them without makeup. All accepted, but some were caught using filters and false eyelashes.

Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and even Kandi Burruss rose to the challenge and did a great job. However, Porsha won due to the uplifting note she wrote accompanying her photos.

One's mother said, “Just sitting here after a long shower and washing my hair. "I decided to post this not as a challenge to compel women to compete for outer beauty, but because I truly believe that inner beauty is what counts and will leave a lasting impression." Her inner beauty is the culmination of her joys, failures, strengths and shortcomings. Let me explain … ⁣

Look at those bags … they are from many sleepless nights of my mind running and wondering what is happening to the world today. I am awake all night imagining how it will affect my loved ones. ⁣

Look at those dry lips (I licked them for the photo hahaha) … they kiss my daughter with a smile when she needs comfort even though Mommy worries if she is doing everything possible to give her the best life. I use them to let out a deep sigh wondering if I'm doing something right at all. ⁣

Look at those dark circles under my eyes, I get up early every morning with the sun only to cover them with makeup because social networks have convinced me that I am the only one with them … and that being unique is being less than. ⁣

The edges of my "diaper,quot; that many in our own race use as an insult … my baby has the same hair and would not change a thing. You will learn to love the journey that is black hair like me. ⁣

Look at my discolored skin … that's me being a black woman, and just as we are multi-colored, we are multi-faceted. ⁣

Lastly, look at my hands with old nails hahaha … they are used to praying for the health and well-being of my family and friends! ⁣

At the end of the day, it is not about our outward appearance, although we would all like to look good … It is about being full of love, having a good heart and supporting others. ❤️ ⁣

I don't know, maybe that's a lot, but I have time hahaha 🙏🏾 ⁣

I love you all as we continue to learn to love everything about myself! PS: this is nothing new … you have all seen me in abundance on my timeline … thanks for loving and supporting me always! 😘 #FlawsandAll ”

A fan said this: “Your beauty is definitely superficial; yours is evident because you have such a charming spirit. By the way, your face is also❤️🔥😍 ".

Another commenter shared: “Perfectly written. Thank you for taking the time to put these beautiful thoughts into words that you so bravely share with strangers.

This sponsor stated, "Yes girl! You are gorgeous! You really have become my favorite housewife!

This person revealed: “Thanks for posting this! This is the reality for all mothers right now! We are well without being well. This is our daily reality! We do not have a hairdressing or makeup equipment. This is who and what our daughters really see day and night. We are brave, strong and resistant. We are BEAUTIFUL, just as we are!

Porsha is a class act.



