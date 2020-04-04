Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley is modeling in recent photos and fans can't get enough of her

Porsha Williams wanted to brighten up fans' day and shared some new photos with her little girl, PJ in which the cute little girl seems to be modeling for the camera. Fans can't get enough of it, and they praise her in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

‘🌺🌻 @pilarjhena says good morning to everyone !!! We are all blessed to see another day thank you Lord🙏🏾 #DimpledDarling #HappyBaby #Restingbabyface, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: Simplemente Simply beautiful! And yes, another day of life and health. Thank you Lord ", and another follower published the following message: In the name of Jesus AMEN🙏🏾good morning baby pj❤️".

A fan posted, "Hey Sweet Little PJ, Good Morning Beautiful Baby," and someone else made Porsha happy when they said, "Looking like her mom in that fourth photo."

Usually people say that PJ is twinning with her father and that is why Porsha gets excited when someone tells her that she is her daughter's twin.

Apart from this, Porsha has been announcing its line of sheets and many fans have praised the products and their high quality.

‘🎉Make sure of TATAG ME⚡️ in your photos with your new #PorshaWilliams sheets. I will post them in my insta stories this week and follow your page! How happy you guys love the @pamperedbyporsha line! I want you all safe and comfortable! ❤️ Visit: PamperedbyPorsha.com to order while supplies last, "wrote Porsha.

A fan told Porsha: ‘Then my daughter informed me that she wants your sheets for her bedroom bed @ porsha4real 🤦🏽‍♀️lol. She wants to sleep in style. "

Someone else said: ‘@ porsha4real will these sheets fit over an extra thick mattress? I'm having trouble with the fitted sheet coming off. Sheets that fit a 16-inch-thick mattress are hard to find. #please help. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘I bought a while ago. Very comfortable, but I wanted to know, can you drop blankets and plush blankets? Like a line of luxury bedding?

Porsha has just amazed fans with a new image on their social media account. He's probably wearing a wig with bangs and he asked his followers what he looks like with this new hairstyle.



