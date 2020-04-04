Police investigate a road rage incident that hits and runs in Gramercy Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

GRAMERCY PARK (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a hit on Friday night with an ambulance in Gramercy Park.

According to police, an ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital when he was involved in a fury incident on the road before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Haas Avenue and West Century Boulevard.

Police said the ambulance, victim of the hit and run, was struck multiple times from behind by the suspect's vehicle.

The patient inside the ambulance was taken to the hospital in another ambulance.