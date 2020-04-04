Police crack down on San Francisco Bay Area shelter violators – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF / AP) – A lone Alameda police patrol car was parked in the middle of the empty courtyard of the city's Washington Park, a visual reminder that the area has been closed under new, stricter shelter orders in the place.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, law enforcement officials are stepping up the application of the new orders to residents who have chosen to ignore health directives.

New restrictions include closing recreational area parking lots, closing play areas and shared facilities for recreational activities, and closing dog parks.

But crowds have still gathered in areas like the Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park. On Friday night, city officials completely closed off access to the park until further notice and placed officers there to enforce their orders.

"While many people follow the health officer's order, many more continue to ignore the directives and put others at risk," the city said in an entry on its coronavirus update page.

"The signage has been damaged, team sports have continued and complaints have increased," authorities said. "Many members of the community have

They expressed their concerns about what they have experienced in our parks and public spaces. The city has responded by increasing signage and awareness campaigns and closing additional recreational facilities. "

In Santa Cruz, sheriff's deputies have formed compliance contact teams that will patrol local beaches and parks, enforcing the new county-site shelter order. Violation of the order can be punished with a lesser charge that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the police summoned an 86-year-old man for violating the safe distancing order while distributing brochures.

Police Chief Bill Scott said at a press conference Friday at noon that his officers would turn in more quotes.

"The last time I was in front of you I predicted that there would come a time when we will have to quote," Scott said. "That time has come, and we have started to quote."

Throughout California, the situation was repeated community after community. Officials have relied entirely on social pressure to ensure that people do not gather in large groups, but now is the time for a tougher crackdown.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore used stronger language by reminding people that state and local distance measures are not just recommendations and that mockers could face misdemeanor charges that carry a fine of up to $ 1,000 or six months in jail.

"The days of trying to obtain voluntary compliance are over," Gore said Thursday. "The message will be sent to all public safety here in the county that we will begin issuing citations."

Many beaches, parks, and hiking trails throughout the state and most beach parking lots have been closed because they drew large crowds.

On Thursday, a paddleboarder near the Malibu pier was detained and cited for a misdemeanor after he allegedly ignored first responders' orders to leave the water, authorities said.

"Stay home, shred later," urged a message on the website of the Surfrider Foundation, a conservation group based in Southern California.

Mel Thoman told the Orange County Registry that he had stopped surfing at the Wedge, a popular surf spot in Newport Beach.

"I would love to be out there," he said. "It is a health problem and it is serious. I don't think people understand that."

There have been some 12,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus infections in California and some 280 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Reported cases continue to rise, in part because more people are being evaluated.

The coronavirus is transmitted mainly through coughs and sneezes. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Virus security requirements have slowly tightened in recent weeks.

Beginning Saturday, it became mandatory in San Diego County for those working with the general public in essential businesses such as grocery stores and gas stations to wear non-medical fabric covers.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a similar order could soon be issued in his area.

Meanwhile, LA is cracking down on so-called nonessential businesses that remain open in defiance of orders to stay home from the city.

The city attorney's office has accused four businesses, two smoke shops, a shoe store and an electronics store, of remaining illegally open.

The mayor's office said more than two dozen businesses have been referred to the city attorney for possible prosecution.

"We will find you, we will come after you," Garcetti said.

Meanwhile, Sunday is Palm Sunday, the beginning of Easter for Christians, and many churches will stream online services instead of holding public services.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles "is inviting worshipers to place a branch in their home on April 4 as a sign to welcome Christ the King into their homes, especially at this time of the coronavirus pandemic," said a statement from the archdiocese.

But some churches were blamed for not practicing safe distancing.

Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi, California's Central Agricultural Valley, sent the city a "cease and desist,quot; letter after police entered the church last week during a service attended by about 30 people and the The church was planning to continue its services, attorney Dean Broyles of the National Center for Law and Policy told the Sacramento Bee.

Officials have posted a "public nuisance notice,quot; at the church's main entrance, city spokesman Jeff Hood told the Bee.

In the Sacramento area, more than 70 members or people associated with members of the Slavic Bethany Missionary Church near Rancho Cordova have the COVID-19 virus, including the senior pastor, authorities said.

The church closed March 18 and moved online services, but "various sources have told us that there are groups that continue to meet in homes," Sacramento County Health Chief Dr. Peter Beilenson told the Sacramento Bee.

In an online statement, the church "disputes allegations that its members continued to meet widely as reported."