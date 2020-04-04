Pink Slams government response to coronavirus: Says it's a "parody,quot;

On Friday night, pop star Pink revealed that she and her 3-year-old son were diagnosed with the coronavirus. USA Today reported in an Instagram post by singer "Let’s Get This Party Started,quot; in which she pointed to the allegedly slow response by the federal government to the pandemic, in addition to revealing that she donated $ 1,000,000 divided between two different hospitals.

As previously reported, Pink said that she and her 3-year-old son were "lucky,quot; enough to have access to the evidence, but she was not happy with how difficult it has been for others.

After staying home for two weeks, Pink and her son came back and tested for the virus again, and fortunately it came back negative.

Despite the positive side of the story, Pink criticized the Trump administration for allegedly failing to provide access to coronavirus testing across the country. The Grammy Award winner went to her Twitter and IG on Friday night to describe the lack of evidence as a "parody."

According to Pink, the tests have not been made available to as many people as necessary. The pop star went on to say that the disease was "serious and real," adding that it was crucial for people to understand that anyone could get it, regardless of demographics.

See this post on Instagram Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were tested again and now we are thankfully negative. It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the evidence more accessible. This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support healthcare professionals who struggle on the front lines every day, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there. for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart. Transplant center. Additionally, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19. THANKS to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! The next two weeks are crucial: stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️ A post shared by P! NK (@pink) in April 3, 2020 at 6:27 p.m. PDT

As noted above, Pink also announced a significant donation to the Mayor of Los Angeles' COVID-19 Emergency Crisis Fund and also to Temple University. Pink explained on her Instagram and Twitter account that she chose to donate to the university because it was where her mother worked for eighteen years.

Media followers know that many celebrities and performing artists have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, Prince Charles, Idris Elba, Chris Cuomo, Rand Paul, and Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

According to USA Today, the numbers for the United States have continued to rise, with 278,000 positive cases and 7,000 deaths. Pink later ended her tweets with an encouragement for all her fans and followers to do their part to curb the spread by staying home in self-isolation.



