Pink said she tested positive for the coronavirus

And on Friday, singer-songwriter Pink took to Instagram to share that she, too, had tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.
In his caption, Pink wrote: "Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and tested positive. My family was already leaving. Sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Only a few days ago we were retested and now, fortunately, we are negative. "
She added: "It is an absolute parody and the failure of our government not to make testing more accessible. This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, wealthy and poor, and we must make testing free and more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. "
Lastly, Pink wrote that she is donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years at the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. He is also donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19.
We are happy that Pink and her family are doing well! Keep practicing social distancing, we are all in this together ❤️!
For more information on coronavirus about coronavirus, click here.
