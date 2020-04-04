Pink donates $ 1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic after testing positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Pink revealed on social media Friday that she and her 3-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old singer said that she and her son Jameson were at home isolating themselves from the rest of the family, and that they recently recovered and tested negative for the virus.

He also revealed that he will donate $ 1 million to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. The singer said that $ 500,000 will go to the Emergency Fund of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where her mother worked for 18 years.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," he wrote. "You are our heroes!"

The other $ 500,000 will go to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19.

In his post, Pink also criticized the government for not providing more generalized evidence for the virus.

"It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the evidence more widely available," he wrote. "This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. "

The singer joins a growing list of celebrities who have revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba.