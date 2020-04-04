Pink announces $ 1 million coronavirus donation after COVID-19 diagnosis

Following Pink COVID-19's diagnosis, the pop star revealed that he would be throwing $ 1 million to 2 different organizations. On Twitter and Instagram this Friday, Pink revealed that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to what Pink described as a "parody,quot; in the United States medical system, particularly the alleged lack of evidence, the singer announced that she would make a $ 1 million donation to help the health workers they have been putting their lives at risk. Helps delay the spread of COVID-19.

According to "Let & # 39; s Get This Party Started,quot; singer, her mother, Judy Moore, worked at Temple University's Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center for 18 years, where Pink also revealed that she would send $ 500,000.

Additionally, Pink stated that he would be donating another $ 500.00 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency Crisis Fund for COVID-19. The singer continued to urge her fans and followers to stay home in self-isolation to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of this writing, 1 million cases have been reported worldwide and another 58,000 deaths. If you have been following the news, you will know that Pink is not the only celebrity who tests positive for the coronavirus.

Last month, Idris Elba revealed that she tested positive for the disease, as did Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks. Also, Kristofer Hivju, from Game of Thrones, It also tested positive for COVID-19. Cardi B was rumored to have contracted COVID-19 last month, but it turns out the singer was only dealing with stomachaches.

Earlier this week, Cardi B said she was vomiting all morning one day and decided to go to the hospital. She was also afraid of being pregnant.

Other stars for contracting coronavirus include Colton Underwood, Rachel Matthews, Andrew Jack, and a few others. Rachel Matthews, in particular, published a coronavirus guide in which she described some of her symptoms in detail along with a seven-day timeline.



