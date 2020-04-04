Ozzy Osbourne still plans to go to Switzerland to seek cure for Parkinson's disease amid pandemic

Instagram

The Black Sabbath rocker is still determined to meet with an expert in Switzerland to treat his illness after his initial plan was derailed due to the global crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozzy Osbourne He is still committed to radical treatment to help him fight Parkinson's disease after a trip to meet with an expert was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old rock legend canceled plans for a 2020 tour last month, March 2020, to seek help from a top-notch doctor in Switzerland, and told fans he planned to travel to Europe in April.

But Ozzy and his wife / manager Sharon had to rethink their plans as the COVID-19 crisis limited international travel and closed borders worldwide.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ozzy had canceled the trip, but Sharon Osbourne He insists that they still plan to reach Switzerland.

"We waited for months to see this teacher, but he is what he is," he told Britain.Today"Show". Everyone's life is backwards. So, we'll get there … we'll get there, later. "

Meanwhile, last week Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne He told Entertainment Tonight that his father was making great progress after stem cell treatment in Panama. "To see, after a stem cell treatment, what has happened and the progress that has been made is amazing," he said.

"He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He walks better. He speaks better. His symptoms are decreasing. He is regaining the muscle strength he needs after his spine." surgery."

Ozzy spent much of last year 2019 recovering from a bad fall at his Los Angeles home, which detached metal rods attached to his spine after an ATV accident.