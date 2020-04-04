Outdoor Recreation Industry Wants to Delay Fee Payments During Coronavirus Pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLf0a12d47518faf621f593bb5fa57c2e475%

If you think the anxiety of U.S. companies about tariffs has faded with the coronavirus pandemic, you haven't. The outdoor recreation industry says the economic shocks suffered by the global health crisis make it even more important to ease the tariff burden on products from China.

The Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association is gathering its members across the country to urge their elected representatives to support deferring fee payments for at least 90 days. Rich Harper, OIA's international trade manager, said Friday that the postponement would be consistent with the three-month delay in filing and paying income taxes.

The income tax extension was approved due to all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

"A delay (in payments) would help companies with cash flow problems and give them much-needed liquidity," said Harper. "Just giving them a break would be a huge boost."

Before the coronavirus outbreak halted many businesses, the outdoor recreation industry was struggling with ever-increasing rounds of tariffs that the United States first imposed in 2018. The Trump administration focused on Chinese trade practices that They have been attacked by US industries and previous administrations. , but the measure stimulated retaliation rates.

While agriculture has been a primary focus of China's backlash, the outdoor recreation industry paid high tariffs on various products before the trade war began. According to the OIA, taxes on outdoor products, such as clothing, backpacks, and tents, averaged about 14%, with about 40%. Later, the industry saw those tariffs rise 10% and 25% on a wide range of products.

Outdoor companies have tried to move production to other countries, including US tariffs. USA For some products, which were reduced in January from 15% to 7.5% under an agreement between the US. USA And China. The Trump administration has suspended a new round of proposed tariffs for now,

However, Harper said negotiations to end the trade battle "are non-existent."

The postponement of fee payments by the outdoor recreation industry and other companies has garnered bipartisan support in Congress. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the administration is considering deferring payments on some imports, but has so far rejected requests to cut tariffs.

The outdoor recreation industry has also called for an end to the higher rates.

Trump has insisted that China pays the tariffs, but Harper said companies that import the products and work through U.S. Customs. USA They pay the tariffs. The highest costs are passed on to companies, manufacturers, and generally consumers.

According to OIA data, outdoor recreation companies paid $ 7.7 billion in affected products from China from January to November 2019. That increased from $ 5.2 billion for the same period in 2018 and $ 4.6 billion in 2017.

Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of the OIA, said the trade organization is surveying its members to find out how the coronavirus crisis is affecting them. She said the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry is conducting a state-specific survey.

"We know anecdotally that it is (having an impact) on the entire system," said Aangeenbrug.

China's products were withheld when that country closed factories during the outbreak there. Small and even large retail stores, including REI, are closed, Aangeenbrug said. Some have large inventories that they cannot sell. The employees have been fired.

And outdoor recreation has been limited by the closure of ski resorts and national parks.

Nationwide, the outdoor recreation industry generates $ 887 billion in annual expenses and supports 7.6 million direct jobs, according to OIA figures. A 2018 state report said outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing, produced $ 62.5 billion in economic benefits in 2017.

The OIA supported the decision to cancel the summer outdoor retail market due to concerns about the coronavirus. It was scheduled for June 23-25 ​​at the Colorado Convention Center.

"It obviously has an impact on our bottom line," said Aangeenbrug.

The program, considered the main commercial meeting of the country's outdoor industry, is also valuable for the conversations people have, the job opportunities and the work of companies on conservation, climate change and outreach to various communities, he added. .

"We are going to have to figure out how we stay together virtually," said Aangeenbrug.