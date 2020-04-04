Orange County reports additional cases of coronavirus, 1 new death; Ventura County sees new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and a new death related to the virus on Saturday.

The county totals are 786 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

On Thursday, authorities announced that the Ayres Hotel in Laguna Woods would begin accommodating homeless seniors who test positive for coronavirus or show symptoms. Residents of Laguna Woods Village, one of the state's largest retirement communities, are fighting the decision, which they say puts them in immediate danger of contracting the virus.

RELATED: San Diego Man Recovered from Coronavirus Donates Plasma to Help Orange County Patient

The Costa Mesa Fairview Development Center will be used as an overflow center to treat non-coronavirus patients as part of an effort to address the increase in expected cases in the coming weeks.

Ventura County has also reported 14 new cases, bringing the total number to 203. There are no new deaths. As of April 4, the county has seen six coronavirus-related deaths.

The new Ventura County cases occur when Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin has changed his stance on facial coatings, supporting those who choose to use non-medical grade facial coatings when they leave home to traveling to medical appointments, grocery shopping, or pharmacy visits.

"In light of the accumulated evidence, I support those who want to wear a mask in public," Levin said in a statement. "I don't think everyone should do it, but I think those who do make a responsible decision. I never thought I would say that."

"I'm not ready to wear a mask yet, but I will respect those who do," he continued. "It will be difficult for me not to start wearing one. Covering my face does not change the orders everyone must follow to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distance, but it is an additional layer of protection that I think is reasonable. add ".

Orange County officials announced in a press release on Thursday that they will also encourage residents to cover their faces in accordance with CDC guidelines.