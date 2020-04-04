Opta Co-Founder Rob Lowe on the Rugby League Statistics Revolution | Rugby League News





Statistical analysis helps Super League clubs find an advantage over their rivals

Like many other training innovations, the regular use of statistical analysis in the rugby league perhaps goes back to the great Australian Jack Gibson.

A student of methods used by football coaches like Vince Lombardi and Dick Nolan, the former Eastern Suburbs and Parramatta coach is credited as the first to use computer technology to track player performance and take note of rig counts. individual.

While those were considered revolutionary in the 1970s, a wide range of individual and team statistics are now used both in Gibson's homeland and on the coasts, as NRL and Super League clubs are looking for a small way to get an advantage over his opponents.

In this country, a broader collection of club data took off in 1996 when Rob Lowe and his colleagues at the University of Leeds founded Opta Sports, and while not all of the newly formed Super League clubs were immediately responsive, those that quickly exploded the numbers.

"What we did find was for the opposing teams, very quickly they discovered weak players in their own team or in the opposition team, as they would have information on all of them," said Lowe, now an independent sports information consultant. Golden Point of Sky Sports podcast

"Very quickly, weak defenders or players with very low work rates were replaced by players who may not have been as skilled with the ball, but were prepared to work harder and defend themselves with more force."

"Interestingly, we got to a point after three or four years where we were able to connect the data to videos so that people could review the game and instantly jump to the places they wanted to see, almost every club took it."

"Then we found out that in about five years, instead of having at least one pen and pencil in the office, they were all laptop trainers and that changed pretty quickly."

Since the early years of this century, there have been few changes, save for technological improvements, but several important statistical trends have emerged that correlate with team and player performance.

The tackles success rate, and particularly the number of missed tackles, is a useful guide to how a team is doing over the course of the season.

Looking at that, it's perhaps not surprising that Hull Kingston Rovers has spent much of 2019 fighting a relegation battle and found himself near the foot of the table again before the current season is suspended as he missed the most number of tackles in the Super League in both years.

Most lost tackles in Super League 2020 KR helmet 279 Salford Red Devils 263 Toronto Wolfpack 221 FC helmet 206 Warrington Wolves 201

"Over the years, the biggest correlation between a team's performance and statistics is a lack of tackles," Lowe explained.

"Overall, at the end of the season, the teams that have missed the most tackles are at the bottom of the table and the teams at the top have missed the fewest. That obviously works in reverse to break tackles."

"Over a long period, that's a pretty important indicator of success for one team. The other is the ability to make meters, so the teams that are doing the most meters in the ballgame are likely to overwhelm the other team. " "

The latter particularly applies to ends, who will often have their hands on the ball early in a tackle count, either by catching the ball or taking possession after a catch has been taken from a kick-off in play.

The best meter manufacturers in Super League 2020 Josh Griffin FC helmet 999 Rhys Williams Salford Red Devils 931 Liam Marshall Wigan Warriors 891 Ken Sio Salford Red Devils 866 Liam Farrell Wigan Warriors 826

Teams will often use their quick and wide men early in a set if they are playing from within their own 20-meter zone after a transfer rather than simply having forwards try to make their way as well, and Lowe believes that Often-valued by clubs.

"I always thought that in many cases the wingers are underestimated in their influence on the game because they get the ball at the start of a six-set quite often and if they can do an extra five or 10 meters in that first place." Playing it makes a big difference, "Lowe said.

"While many clubs, in terms of the salary cap, don't spend as much money on the ends."

"Also, the percentage of attempts scored by the ends is now huge, so one end that could score three or four more attempts than the other because it's better to end up in the corner or something, is going to make a big difference for you. I eat well."

Ken Sio is one of the leading manufacturers of Super League meters and test scorers so far in 2020

This is confirmed in the individual statistics for the first seven games of the 2020 season, with three of the leading meter makers as wingers and another, Josh Griffin, who is adept at playing on the field or as a center.

Two of them, Ken Sio of the Salford Red Devils and Liam Marshall of the Wigan Warriors, are also among the top five try scorers after seven rounds of games, with their extreme teammates Ben Crooks, helped by four attempts in the season opener. from Hull KR. and Derrell Olpherts of Castleford Tigers up there too.

On the other hand, Lowe believes that too much emphasis is based on completion rates and that teams that award a premium for low errors do not necessarily focus on the correct area.

"Mistakes are important, but there is context for them and it depends on the situation of the game," Lowe said. "It is more when and where they occur than the total number."

The top scorers in the Super League 2020 Ben crooks KR helmet 7 7 Ken Sio Salford Red Devils 6 6 Derrell Olpherts Castleford Tigers 6 6 Niall Evalds Salford Red Devils 5 5 Liam Marshall Wigan Warriors 5 5

"A lot of times in the last 20 minutes when a team wins by 20 points they don't matter, but in the first 10 minutes when it's 0-0 they probably matter more and have a bigger influence on what's going to happen in the rest of the game.

"If a team plays very conservatively and just aims to have a high completion rate, they probably won't score many attempts."