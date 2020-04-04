Only a Boston passenger on the way to see the dying mother found solace along the way

%MINIFYHTMLb226626b45beff616e86170a38d6a38d77%

Sheryl Pardo had to see her mother for the last time.

Pardo's mother, Sandra Wilkins, was admitted to a hospice in Sudbury after a long battle with dementia in late March. On the morning of March 27, Pardo, a native of McLean, Virginia, drove to Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C., unsure if she could board a flight to Boston due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was (able to book a flight) on Travelocity," Pardo, 59, said Saturday in a telephone interview. "The funny thing was that I couldn't confirm it. Like, I tried to check-in and they didn't let me check-in. So honestly, I wasn't even sure when I was driving that morning. And things hadn't closed completely. right now … It was this very funny gray area. "

To his surprise, he only saw six other passengers at the airport. The only store open was a Dunkin. "When it was time to board his American Eagle flight, he discovered he was going to be the only passenger.

"I had a seat lower down and I went up and the person at the door told me he was the only person on the plane," Pardo said. "She accompanied me and (the hostesses were there) and I said:" Where do you want me to sit? "They said," Sit first class! You can sit where you want!

After Pardo took his first class seat, Jessica (Pardo didn't get her last name), one of the two flight attendants, headed for the plane as she used to before a flight. Of course, this time it was a little different.

"My name is Jessica. Dion and I will be your flight attendants today," Jessica began her announcement. "And we have – Sheryl – as our passenger today, living in the first-class mom! Everyone yells at Sheryl, the only passenger. on the plane!

FLIGHT ONLY: The lone passenger on a flight to Boston receives a personal intercom from the stewardess as the coronavirus sends the aviation industry into hibernation. https://t.co/BzuMSSzTwM pic.twitter.com/Lqth6g4xxT – ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020

The captain also joined in the fun.

"When we got to cruising altitude, the captain came up (to the speaker) and said, 'Welcome, Sheryl, 10,000 feet,' Pardo said." So that was also super cute because the captain was like & # 39; let's make this fun. "

Pardo didn't need the luxuries of first-class seats to entertain her during the flight. She said she felt an instant connection to the hostesses, calling them her "best friends." She had an especially close bond with Jessica.

"There is this kind of fear (right now) that we are a little more vulnerable and open," said Pardo, who also noted that they were socially estranged during the flight. “(Jessica) told me a lot about her life. And honestly, she had a really interesting life story. And I said I was going to see my mother.

"We really had this candid conversation."

Sheryl Pardo was the only passenger on her American Eagle flight on March 27. —Photo courtesy of Sheryl Pardo.

Pardo said he has not spoken to Jessica since that day and hopes that this story (which has been picked up by national media such as ABC News and CNN) will reach Jessica so that she can contact her.

"I don't have your information," said Pardo. “I hope this has received a lot of attention. I hope you find out how to contact me because I am on Twitter (your username is @spardova) ".

Pardo also hopes this story pays attention to the flight attendants she believes are doing a great job.

"(Jessica) and Dion were very new hostesses," said Pardo. "So, I guess that means they are, you know, the people who are on the totem pole, and they are the ones who had to go to work during this situation. I hope they get a lot of credit for doing a great job and giving them a public image." .

When he got off the plane, Pardo had to say goodbye to his mother for the last time. He spent the day with his mother and brother, Greg, in Sudbury before flying home the same night.

Pardo was again the only passenger on his flight home. But that flight was not the same one he took that morning.

"They were so much fun," Pardo said of the stewardesses on their American Eagle flight that night. "But I didn't really chat with them. I think I clicked with Jessica and (that flight) came first in the morning, and I'm an early riser.

"And obviously flying back was more difficult, because that was the last time I was going to see my mother."

Sandra Wilkins passed away the next morning, on March 28. He was 83 years old.

Sheryl with her mother and siblings, Tab and Greg Wilkins. —Photo courtesy of Sheryl Pardo.

Pardo said her mother did not want to be in a hospice for a long time and was happy to be able to convey her own terms. She is also happy with the story in the last days of her mother's life.

"It's so cool that this little attention is surrounding his death," said Pardo. “It's not something a little school nurse in Ithaca, New York, would have expected.

"I think everyone is really wanting a good story right now."

