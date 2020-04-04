Home Local News Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray has instincts and skills to get started right away

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

The way Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray talked about football in the scouting team should have been right at the wheelhouse of Broncos head coach / player Vic Fangio.

"For me, football is not just recreation," said Murray. "It's a lifestyle and I think that's why the game means so much to me."

If Fangio believes Murray can be an immediate cog for his defense, like Roquan Smith was in Chicago two years ago, the Broncos could wait to grab a catcher or a cornerback or an offensive tackle with the 15th pick and pick Murray. Todd Davis and Alexander Johnson are the current linebacker starters, but Murray has the tools to be an all-time player.

"I really think I'm the best linebacker in this draft," Murray said. “I believe (that) from a leadership point of view. I think (that) from a sporting point of view. "

Murray started the 42 games of his career in Oklahoma and had seasons of 78, 155 and 102 tackles.

"I think No. 9 (Murray) could be the best linebacker in the country," LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger told reporters ahead of the Tigers College Football Playoff semi-final game against Oklahoma. "He is instinctive and fast. He covers swing routes and runs behind his back. He is a special player and we have to account for him on every play."

The LSU offensive monster rolled over Oklahoma, 63-28, but Ensminger is right: The teams had to constantly follow Murray.

To get to the semifinal game, the Sooners had to complete Baylor's two game season sweep. In the Big 12 title game, Murray played 52 drawn snapshots.

  • He played 44 shots off the ball as the center linebacker and in eight shots (mostly third chance), lined up as an outside linebacker on the ball.
  • He made 10 tackles (including a bag) and missed two tackles.
  • Two plays were highlighted. In a career blitz, he was too fast for tight end to deliver a block and made tackle to lose. And on a third and 3 plays, he seemed to be assigned to the runner in coverage before dodging a block (showing great balance) and demonstrating great closing speed to get the bag in 5.32 seconds.
  • He exclusively played zone coverage when he was in the middle linebacker, but showed good technique as he retired while keeping his head toward the quarterback.

