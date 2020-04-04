Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray has instincts and skills to get started right away

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

The way Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray talked about football in the scouting team should have been right at the wheelhouse of Broncos head coach / player Vic Fangio.

"For me, football is not just recreation," said Murray. "It's a lifestyle and I think that's why the game means so much to me."

If Fangio believes Murray can be an immediate cog for his defense, like Roquan Smith was in Chicago two years ago, the Broncos could wait to grab a catcher or a cornerback or an offensive tackle with the 15th pick and pick Murray. Todd Davis and Alexander Johnson are the current linebacker starters, but Murray has the tools to be an all-time player.

"I really think I'm the best linebacker in this draft," Murray said. “I believe (that) from a leadership point of view. I think (that) from a sporting point of view. "

Murray started the 42 games of his career in Oklahoma and had seasons of 78, 155 and 102 tackles.

"I think No. 9 (Murray) could be the best linebacker in the country," LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger told reporters ahead of the Tigers College Football Playoff semi-final game against Oklahoma. "He is instinctive and fast. He covers swing routes and runs behind his back. He is a special player and we have to account for him on every play."

The LSU offensive monster rolled over Oklahoma, 63-28, but Ensminger is right: The teams had to constantly follow Murray.

To get to the semifinal game, the Sooners had to complete Baylor's two game season sweep. In the Big 12 title game, Murray played 52 drawn snapshots.

He played 44 shots off the ball as the center linebacker and in eight shots (mostly third chance), lined up as an outside linebacker on the ball.

He made 10 tackles (including a bag) and missed two tackles.

Two plays were highlighted. In a career blitz, he was too fast for tight end to deliver a block and made tackle to lose. And on a third and 3 plays, he seemed to be assigned to the runner in coverage before dodging a block (showing great balance) and demonstrating great closing speed to get the bag in 5.32 seconds.

He exclusively played zone coverage when he was in the middle linebacker, but showed good technique as he retired while keeping his head toward the quarterback.

Murray seemed to be in the right position at the right time, which he attributes to his passion for the aforementioned preparation.

"I am an extremely instinctive player," he said. “I saw 5 to 6 hours of tape every day. First guy in the building in the morning watching a movie with my position coach. Those things are profitable and I can use them on (game day). "

If recruited by the Broncos, Murray's next challenge will be to be Fangio's voice on the field.

"I made the calls and checks all three years in Oklahoma," said Murray. "I came in as a true freshman and was the defense general, so making calls, doing checks, being a leader, is something I'm naturally good at." It's something I was naturally born to do. "

Murray Archive

Years: 22

Position: Linebacker interior

School: Oklahoma

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

Height Weight: 6-2 / 241

Statistics: He started 42 games in Sooners' career, recording 335 tackles (37 for yards lost) and 9 1/2 sacks. … First true freshman linebacker to start for Oklahoma since 1975. … Defensive MVP for OU as a sophomore (Big 12-best 155 tackles, who was third on FBS). … Third All-America team in 2019 with 102 tackles (17 for yards lost) and four sacks. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds on the combine.

Suitable for Broncos: He could become an instant starter for the inside linebacker, able to retreat to area coverage, fly, and play well against the run.