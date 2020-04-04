OC elders protest after learning that the Ayers Hotel will be used to treat COVID-19 homeless patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLcdc9178083845e66336d68db8dc85c4875%

– Elderly honking horns and wielding signs in Laguna Woods don't want a hotel at the foot of their retirement community to house COVID-19 homeless patients.

"Why would they put this close to where we live," said Fran Garbo, a Laguna Woods Village resident. "This is where we live. Right across the street, that's where we shop, the pharmacy, the grocery store."

"Governor (Gavin) Newsom has said to take care of older adults," said Marie Juliganga, another resident. "Is this how county elders take care of the elderly?"

"The average age is 76 here in town," said one man. "There are a lot of people at risk. This shouldn't be happening."

RELATED: Coronavirus Cases in Orange County Reach 711; Deaths remain at 13

In a last-minute closed meeting on Friday night, the Laguna Woods City Council met to discuss the lease agreement signed by the county to use the Hotel Ayers to treat patients with COVID-19.

After being bombarded by complaints from angry residents, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said this was not her decision.

Bartlett said it wasn't even the decision of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and that the emergency mandate came directly from the governor to the emergency operations center to immediately house infected homeless people in motels and hotels across the state.

She said Ayers Hotel was the only one who met state guidelines and offered to help.

"This is a full lock isolation unit," he said. “They are not free to come and go. They do not receive visits. From the moment they enter, practically 100% of the services will be carried out on the site. The health workers who are going to come to the city will follow the same protocols that are used in hospitals. "

In an effort to keep nearby seniors safe, Bartlett said hotel health workers will not be able to shop at local stores.