North Texas Gun ammunition vendor hit with dozens of customer price increase complaints – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Customers have filed thousands of complaints about the price increase in Texas since the start of the pandemic.

But a North Texas company has angered customers both locally and nationally.

Dozens of clients have filed complaints about Cheaper Than Dirt, a Fort Worth-based online firearms and ammunition vendor.

"He was looking to get around a thousand rounds of his .223 ammunition, which is normally around $ 300, but his price was $ 1,000," said Kyle Wiggs, who filed a complaint about a price increase.

Customers noted that multiple listings doubled in price last month. Certain items jumped from $ 26 to $ 52 and even from $ 470 to $ 900.

On its Facebook page, the store issued a statement that partially said: "Those who didn't plan … will find themselves with limited supplies, higher prices, and stress."

"I thought,quot; oh no, this has to be reported to someone, "said client Chris Tindell.

Between March 16 and 18, the Texas Attorney General's Office received reports of stores paying the cost of items such as bottled water, milk, and toilet paper.

During that period, Cheaper than Dirt had accumulated 58 price increase complaints, the majority of complaints filed against any store during that time period.

Several gun owners claimed that the company is known for the tactic.

"I want consumers to be aware of what this company is doing," said Tindell.

"Every time there is a crisis, the prices of ammunition and firearms will increase," said Duane Cathey, who filed a complaint with the Texas Attorney General's Office. "They will double the price, sometimes they will triple it."

Similar complaints emerged after the 2008 presidential election and the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

But some clients said this time is different. That's because Texans are currently in a state of emergency.

"I think it should be considered an essential element of security and be protected from rising prices," said Wiggs.

Price increase laws go into effect during a state of emergency to prevent excessive pricing of fuel, food, lodging for medications, construction materials, construction tools, or other necessities.

But are firearms and ammunition considered necessities? We asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"It is always a question, but I could argue that weapons and ammunition would be part of that price increase," Paxton said.

But in the same interview, Paxton said the subject is also open to "interpretation," despite the fact that he is in charge of that interpretation as the state's chief legal officer.

"Each case has its own facts, and we have some discretion in determining whether we believe it really is a price increase or just normal markets," Paxton said.

But some clients said their interpretation is that a local company is capitalizing on a crisis.

"It is not the Texas style, it is not the American style," Paxton said. "It is really annoying,quot;.

A Cheaper than Dirt spokesperson declined to comment.