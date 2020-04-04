Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are back together 1 year after a really messy breakup – check out the photo!

%MINIFYHTML64bffddcb06a3a788360ce63955ab10276%

It's been a year since Noah Cyrus and Lil & # 39; Xan ended their romance, but the two saw each other again! Are they back together?

The singer and rapper were caught on camera in their Mercedes G-Wagon yesterday, driving through Los Angeles, and they seemed quite friendly despite how things ended between them a year ago.

As fans recall, young celebrities ended things after Lil & # 39; Xan accused Miley Cyrus' little sister of cheating on him.

Their breakup was as explosive as their fleeting but fiery romance.

Noah and Xan seemed really in love at the time, but it all fell apart very fast and their parting was filled with drama.

However, after they were seen driving together in their car, people wonder what that means for their messy separation: are they really giving themselves another chance?

After all, what other reason would they have to hang out given how messy their breakup was? It would definitely be very difficult for them to remain friends after everything that happened between them publicly.

A reconciliation, on the other hand, is another story!

The photo shows Noah in the passenger seat as the rapper drives his car, both musicians look quite comfortable and happy to be close to each other.

Noah had his hair down casually during his trip, while Lil & # 39; Xan wore a red beanie.

Given that things ended earlier, it's surprising that they get back together, but that seems to be the case.

At the time, Noah was truly upset by her boyfriend's cheating allegations.

She defended herself on IG Live even cried on camera about it.

‘I will try to explain it more in the next days. I never did anything they accuse me of. Get away from every f ** king person that comes into your life and crushes it and just crumbles it and makes you feel like a piece of f ** king s ** t, "he advised his followers.

Ad

It turns out that in the end he couldn't follow his own advice!



