No crowds, fewer options at farmers markets under new guidelines – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Local farmers markets have made several changes to help maintain physical distance as people search for fresh produce to keep them healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The yellow ribbon guided shoppers where to go at the Silver Lake Farmers Market and tapping did not allow for fresh fruits and vegetables.

There are fewer customers, vendors, and groceries.

"My favorite type of hummus doesn't seem to be here. I'm going to miss that," buyer John Bennett said. "I don't see the bakery people either. That's too bad."

The new guidelines eliminated most pre-packaged food vendors, including meat and seafood. Only fruits, vegetables, and eggs are allowed now, and vendors here have also made changes.

"Only one person passes the product," said seller Miguel Verduzco. "The other person is with the cash, so it is a little more secure."

The city of Los Angeles closed all of the farmers markets on Monday after some seemed too busy last weekend, but then allowed them to reopen if they followed new guidelines, which included having an entry and exit to limit crowds and allow the social distancing.

At the North Hollywood Farmer's Market, the crowds were even lighter and vendors narrowed to just five, but those who showed up hopeful, customers know they take precautions.

"I have my water, my soap, my towels, I wash my hands every time I take care of food," said Francis Núñez of Gutiérrez Farms.

Some shoppers say they feel safer outside than inside narrow grocery stores.