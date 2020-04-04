NFL Free Agency: Bill O & # 39; Brien defends DeAndre Hopkins trade

Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien defended the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the league, but in a surprising change last month, he was transferred to Arizona along with a fourth-round pick this year in exchange for running back David Johnson and two draft picks in the second and fourth rounds. in the next two years.

O'Brien explained that Hopkins, who is under contract for the next three years, wanted a new contract that Texans were not willing to offer.

"I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was best for our team," O & # 39; Brien said in a conference call with the Texans' season ticket holders. "DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made a lot of plays for us. We loved DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left on his contract and he wanted a raise. And we weren't going to be able to go in that direction. We felt we had a great deal. Arizona involved teams. That involved a terrific three-loss running back who is hungry and humble and just can't wait to get started. David Johnson will be a great addition to our soccer team.

O & # 39; Brien continued his defense of the deal.

"There are a lot of things going into exchanges. A lot of thoughts coming in. How much are you going to contractually take on? How much does it take to buy that second-round pick, that 40th pick? What kind of player do you bring? What type of player are you losing and what is the best interest for the team?

It is not the first time that O & # 39; Brien, who also acts as general manager in Houston, has been involved in a highly successful trade.

The three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney was sent to the Seahawks last year. Meanwhile, the Texans still don't have first-round picks in the next two drafts because of the package O & # 39; Brien sent to the Miami Dolphins to land left tackle Laremy Tunsil and catcher Kenny Stills.

"Capital T capital E capital A capital M: everything we do is done with the team in mind," added O & # 39; Brien. "We don't think about a player; we think about the future."