Newsom critical of the numbers being tested for the coronavirus; Slow 'I Own That' – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the low number of Californians who underwent the coronavirus test and blamed the slow implementation of the tests directly on their own shoulders in a speech to the state Saturday.

Newsom said 126,700 Californians have so far been screened for the virus.

"That test number may sound high to some," he said. “It is low for many others and certainly for me. Let me acknowledge it from the beginning: the testing space has been challenging for us and I acknowledge it. It has been a great responsibility as governor to do better ”.

The governor acknowledged that there was a time in recent weeks when the backlog of those expecting results increased to 59,500 people, many of whom waited in fear and anxiety for up to 12 days. Newsom currently said there were 13,000 waiting for their results as of Saturday.

"All of that has frustrated you and it has frustrated me," he said.

So Newsom has assembled a cross-section of leaders on the front lines of the test battle, a new task force, and has drawn up a new attack plan. The goal is to increase the number of tests carried out daily during the "course of the next few weeks,quot; by five times.

"We are now in a position where I can confidently say: it is a new day and we are turning the page on our old focus on how we coordinate, how we collaborate, how we organize," said the governor.

"I still don't want to get a numerical value (at the new test levels) until I can be sure that this new promise can materialize."

The Governor announced new testing partnerships with UC Davis and UC San Diego to create a network of 5 to 7 centers across the state "where we have high performance, where we work with different providers, we don't prescribe the exact type of test, but Work with these centers to significantly increase our testing capacity … They will be geographically based, throughout the state of California. "

Newsom also praised Stanford Medicine for being the first in the state to develop a serum test for the virus, and announced more point-of-care tests such as Abbott Labs' that Dignity Health implemented this week at its Area urgent care clinic. of the Bay. .

"These are tests where we can get results in as little as 5 minutes (Abbott's test)," he said. "Abbott Laboratory is now committed to 75 test sites in the state of California that work with 13 of our hospital systems."