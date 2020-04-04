Newsom Advocates for Continuing Social Detachment, Launches State Testing Task Force – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2f44583011a3dd7800ed4b48d91bcc3b75%

– California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday the launch of a new website to help coordinate donations of critical medical supplies to the front lines of the state's coronavirus relief efforts.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Newsom said the state has been overwhelmed by organizations and individuals offering to donate, sell, or manufacture essential medical supplies, including ventilators, N95 respirators, and test materials.

The website directs those interested in donating to complete a contact form with information about the supplies they can give.

"These actions bring together the generosity and innovative spirit of Californians to help us accomplish two essential goals: Obtain more life-saving supplies in our health care system and increase our testing capacity," Governor Newsom said.

Newsom also announced a new task force to help with the state's pandemic response. The COVID-19 Testing Working Group is a collaboration with public and private stakeholders to help increase California's testing capacity.

The working group will be chaired by Dr. Charity Dean, Assistant Director of the California Department of Public Health, and Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Blue Shield of California.

"The Task Force is connecting with laboratories across California to leverage unique technologies to enhance and refine our testing capabilities to ensure we meet the needs of patients across the state," said Dean.

According to Newsom's office, the task force will focus on increasing laboratory capacity for rapid testing, improving California's testing supply chain, and streamlining the state's test results.

The Governor also announced three collaborations to further increase the state's testing capacity:

– UC San Diego and UC Davis are helping to create test centers to further increase the state's test production.

– Stanford Medicine is launching the first California-invented serology test to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

– Abbott Laboratories is implementing the state's first rapid point-of-care test.

Also on Saturday, Newsom addressed models showing that California's social distancing efforts are working to effectively curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He cautioned residents not to take these models as a stimulus to start gathering in large numbers again.

"We cannot allow cabin fever," he said. "We are not out of the forest."

For more information on the state's COVID-19 efforts, click here.