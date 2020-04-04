New Rules for Santa Clara County Marijuana Dispensaries Block Sales at Recreational Marijuana Store – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Recreational marijuana users in Santa Clara County are no longer able to shop at the store or on the sidewalk, according to the county's new stay-at-home order.

The most stringent restrictions for dispensaries went into effect on April 1 and, although cannabis stores were still considered essential and could remain open, they were no longer able to offer in-store purchases for customers without a medical marijuana card or recommendation from the doctor.

The order also prohibits suppliers from growing or distributing recreational marijuana.

"Consumers are very confused and very disappointed," said Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley.

Jacob Peña, who waited in line outside Caliva for an hour to buy medical marijuana, said he had no idea of ​​the order's restriction and was rejected.

"I'm upset about that, I'm upset about that," said Peña. "They said I needed a medical card, I didn't bring it, I have been coming here without a medical card for five years."

However, the order says that recreational users can still receive marijuana at their doorstep.

But O & # 39; Malley said delivery service is in high demand right now, some dispensaries don't offer it, and delivery services, such as the well-known Eaze, have suspended service in the area.

Caliva's delivery orders are so overwhelmed that O'Malley said they cannot offer the service the same day, which he says hurts consumers who need it as soon as possible.

"So even though the county has said delivery is an option, the reality is that most dispensaries cannot deliver," O'Malley said.

Those who now enter dispensaries in the Bay Area's most populous county have medical marijuana cards or medical recommendations. According to O'Mally, 122 have medical marijuana cards for the nearly 2 million county residents.

"Consumers in Santa Clara County have not needed that for three years," he said. "Your questions are:" How do I get a card if the state systems are closed? "And they don't want to overwhelm doctors' offices to get a recommendation."

He said the order is hurting people like Pena who depend on medical marijuana.

"I have it for neck and shoulder pain, it's called medical marijuana, I need it," said Peña.

"It is hurting people looking for a herbal solution for pain, sleep and anxiety," said O & # 39; Malley. "This is a medicine for people."