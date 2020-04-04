New episode of "Tiger King" on the way, Jeff Lowe reveals: Up News Info

For viewers who didn't get enough of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, apparently a new episode is on the way.

Zoo owner Jeff Lowe, one of the show's eccentric personalities, made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is a fan of the show and mentioned it on his wife Kourtney Turner's podcast "Holding Kourt".

In response, Lowe said there is more Tiger king coming.

Netflix is ​​adding one more episode. It will be the next week. We are filming here tomorrow, "Lowe said in the video.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Deadline's request for comment.

Tiger king began airing on March 20. The real crime series centers on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder by … hires a plot to kill her rival and fellow big cat owner Carole Baskin.