New England Aquarium announces layoffs, licenses, and pay cuts

BOSTON, MA (April 3, 2020) – The New England Aquarium announced today that it is taking decisive action to reduce costs and preserve and protect the institution from declining revenue from the impacts of COVID-19. Statement by New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki N. Spruill, below.

“On March 13, the New England Aquarium closed our facilities to visitors in response to the public health crisis created by COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Like many zoos and aquariums, most of our income comes from ticket sales and events. These revenues support 80 percent of our $ 3.5 million monthly operating expenses, from the critical care of our 20,000 animals and the infrastructure that supports them to our educational programs and ocean science and conservation activities.

With our doors closed to the public for an indefinite period and the possibility of an economic recession ahead, we have made the difficult decision to significantly decrease our budget to preserve the resources necessary to survive the disruptions caused by the virus.

This implies reductions in labor and non-labor expenses, including layoffs, permits and reduced work hours for a significant part of our full and part-time staff. People affected by layoffs and licenses will receive a two-week payment and continuous full coverage of health care benefits for the next three months. The remaining staff earning more than $ 75,000 will have salary reductions. Our intention is to rehire our laid off employees once we reopen, though probably gradually, given the uncertainty of behavior patterns after the health crisis has passed.

To maintain streamlined operations and mission fulfillment, including exceptional animal care and virtual educational programming, we launched the Mission Forward Fund for Charitable Donations and are exploring federal, state, and municipal funds.