There are new concerns for pregnant Amanda Bynes, according to the upcoming April 13, 2020 issue of Us magazine. It is no surprise to fans of Amanda that she has had a bad time and has dealt with emotional and substance abuse issues for years. She is also under a conservatorship (similar to Britney Spears) and new reports suggest that Amanda's mother, Lynn, is not happy that her daughter has become pregnant. Many people have worried about what a pregnancy can do for Amanda's emotional well-being and mental health, as hormonal fluctuations, rapid changes within the body, and the stress of bringing new life to the world can be overwhelming. According to a source who spoke to the outlet, but decided to remain anonymous, Lynn is furious that Amanda is pregnant and there are new concerns, as she has reportedly stopped taking her medication for fear of hurting the baby.

The source told us the following.

“(Lynn is) furious because she is pregnant, as treating her mental health problems has become difficult. (Amanda) refuses to talk about moving to her parents' house after she gives birth or taking medications because of the dangers to the baby. "

It is unclear what medication Amanda Bynes is taking and whether or not her fears that the medication may harm her growing baby. Doctors often recommend that pregnant women continue to take their medications or switch to a brand that is not known to harm the fetus because it is too risky for the mother to stop taking her medications, especially if she stops smoking.

If a woman stops taking her medicine and becomes emotionally unstable, it may pose a greater threat to her child than actual medicine.

You can view a report on Amanda Bynes' new pregnancy concerns below.

#Amanda Bynes& # 39; Mom is & # 39; furious & # 39 ;, fears for the mental health of the pregnant daughter https://t.co/FMBFis1I8g – 102.5 The Lake (@ 1025theLakegvl) April 3, 2020

Although Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael appeared to have separated after announcing their engagement, reports say they are back together and are very happy.

The source also spoke to the publication about what will happen to Amanda's baby after he or she is born. According to the article, the baby will have her own court-appointed attorney, and Amanda's parents do not plan to take the baby from her.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLecdb9fe6fd361fa73392f9efacec0f7618% %MINIFYHTMLecdb9fe6fd361fa73392f9efacec0f7618%

Stay tuned for more information on this unfolding story.



Post views:

two