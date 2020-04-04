NeNe Leakes gives fans a sneak peak of their time in the studio by recording a new song.

NeNe Leakes shared a video on her social media account, showing her in the studio recording new, juicy music. Check out NeNe Flexin & # 39; in the music studio below.

‘I'll show you how to get to the HUNNI money on April 12, the whole track falls! Number 1 housewife PERIOD. #Unmatched #bossbitch #thethreat #mynamecarryweight #headbitchincharge #immablowyourheadoff @iamladyluck, "NeNe captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Damn it! You better be a backup dancer when you go on tour! Even better! I'm the HYPEMAN, "and one commenter posted this:" He didn't bother getting the money. Eva so desperate for an answer. Just keep laughing on your face. "

The previous follower was referring to the fact that Eva challenged NeNe and other RHOA stars to post makeup-free photos on their social media accounts.

Someone else said, "This is officially a hit for this summer …" and another follower posted this message: "Come on, baby, let's go find a studio while we're in Atlanta and maybe we can drop some beats."

A follower asked: ‘Who are we going to fly to? I agree, but I have to know who we are targeting aunt ", and a fan criticized NeNe a bit and said:" Nene, I love you mom, but this gives me "tardi for the Party,quot; vibes.

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes please don't give the boring @evamarcille the light of day ever again! At this point, she's only using you to get visitors on her page. Don't post any body challenges, we already know you have a body bump period! "

One fan praised NeNe's entertaining abilities: “ This lady is unmatched, no one keeps us entertained like Nene & # 39; & # 39 ;, and someone else also got excited about the RHOA star and said, “ When I REALLY you are a boss and you don't bother, you don't have to keep remembering friends.

Earlier today, it has been revealed that NeNe has just answered one of Eva Marcille's challenges and posted this song on her social media account.



