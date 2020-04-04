Nearly 10 Percent of Marin County Residents Tested for Coronavirus Test Positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Marin health officials say the county residents' elderly base was playing a major role that led to nearly 10 percent of her coronavirus tests returning with a positive result.

Dr. Lisa Santora, the county health official, announced Friday night that the number of positive test results had increased in 13 new cases and was now 131 since the coronavirus outbreak began in the Area of the Bay.

"More than 1,200 residents have been tested for COVID-19," he said in a YouTube video. "Almost 10 percent of patients have tested positive … In Marin County we are seeing higher rates of deaths and hospitalizations because we are an older community."

She said that across the country, 80 percent of deaths have been among people 60 and older. There have been 6 deaths among Marin residents as a result of virus infections.

"Aging with dignity is difficult during a pandemic," Santora said.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom said more than 2,000 coronavirus hospitalized patients in the state, including 901 who were in intensive care units.

Newsom also confirmed that more than 40 percent of the 2,188 people who tested positive for the virus were in ICU beds.

"That 901 number represents a 10.4 percent increase from the number previously reported yesterday," Newsom said.

Over the past week, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals has nearly tripled across the state, while the number of patients in ICU beds has more than quadrupled.