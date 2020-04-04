NBA players, the teams reportedly expressed & # 39; pessimism & # 39; about the season restart

NBA players and team owners are unsure right now that the 2019-20 season can resume, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday night.

Windhorst said on "SportsCenter,quot; that he had that impression after speaking to both sides. They have been negotiating a deal that addresses the effects of suspending the season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"It is clear that the NBA is trying to establish an agreement that will allow them to close the season. Now, they do not have to do it yet, and the way they are negotiating, they are leaving an option anyway. But they are not having talks about how to restart the league. They are having financial conversations about what would happen if the season closed. And I think there is a lot of pessimism right now, "Windhorst said.

Windhorst said the inability of the Chinese Basketball Association to restart its season is one of the main reasons the NBA is affected. A major problem in China is that it is still difficult to reliably assess players for coronavirus and COVID-19.

Windhorst said there is a similar concern in the NBA. "We just don't have the evidence," he said, either in terms of speed, reliability, or volume. The league does not know if such tests will be available in a month or two.

The NBA halted the game on March 12, a day after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before a game in Oklahoma City. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell, Nets star Kevin Durant, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, and a half-dozen other players tested positive after Gobert.