Modi denies that India is targeting Muslims. We find a different reality.

SCRIPT_200303_3pm Satellite images of the detention center Title: The office THIS DETENTION CENTER IN THE ASSAM STATE OF INDIA IS OPEN IN A FEW MONTHS … BUT THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA NARENDRA MODI SAYS THAT IT DOES NOT EXIST. Modi archive – https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11pc-0IY026IAkR3Int4Wm5bht6_muD-A 4:50 Those who are still delusional, rumors spread by Congress and urban criticism of detention centers are a complete lie. 5:06 These ideas are anti-national, designed to destroy the country. 5:15 It's a lie, it's a lie, it's a lie. So we traveled to the remote corner of Northeast India, to see for ourselves. This compound will house up to 3,000 detainees. PEOPLE THE COURTS HAVE DECLARED FOREIGNERS. Scene of workers showing Karan around Karan: Why are the walls so high? Worker: so that people can't escape (there are some versions of these, so we can see which one works best). BUT HERE IS THE THING, MOST PEOPLE LIKELY TO FILL THESE CELLS ARE NOT FOREIGN … THEY ONLY HAPPEN TO BE POOR AND MANY OF THEM, MUSLIMS AND LIVING IN A STATE THAT IS A LEADING WAY TO MAKE THE INDIA HINDU. Title Card: Assam: Making Muslims Appear In A Stateless Scene With Monavra And Her Children MONAVRA KHATUN RECENTLY LEARNED THAT HE IS ONE OF ALMOST 2 MILLION PEOPLE WHO WERE FROM A LIST OF CITIZENS HERE. Monavra showing his documents Despite being born and raised in India, he must now prove that it is legal, or the risk must be sent to arrest. Byte Monavra – 35:42 Muslims are harassed by this government and Muslims become enemies of the state. "Or 40:10 BJP government is a Hindu-centered. That is why it discriminates against Muslims and continues to attack the Muslims. They are looking for an opportunity to punish us. Move into the scene of people waiting outside the FTs SOON, YOU WILL BE CALLED TO A COURT LIKE THIS … A COURT OF FOREIGNERS IS CALLED. RIGHT NOW, THESE COURTS ARE ONLY IN ASSAM, BUT THE MODI PARTY EXPECTS TO OPEN MORE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY. THE PEOPLE WAITING HERE HAVE BEEN MARKED AS FOREIGNERS. THEY ARE BRINGING THEIR DOCUMENTS TO AN OFFICIAL APPOINTED GOVERNMENT WHO WILL THEN BASICALLY DECIDE THEIR DESTINATION. RAJKUMARI WAS ONE OF THOSE OFFICERS. She ruled that he was an Indian citizen and that he was a foreigner. EVEN THERE WAS A PROBLEM. NOW, FOR THE FIRST TIME, HE DECIDES TO SPEAK. MAMONI 01:18:19 No reason on for my termination. // They just gave me the notice and told me to resign immediately. It issued decisions in more than 600 cases. Of these, around 100 were unable to prove their citizenship. SOME WERE MUSLIMS AND SOME, HINDU. 01:02:43 The government never directly said to declare only Muslims as foreigners. The government will never say this directly. // 57:00 So what happened was they keep saying that foreigners' courts have been established to declare more foreigners. We have been asked to catch more foreigners, so we have to catch foreigners, but the notices have only been sent to Muslims. AFTER TALKING TO RAJKUMARI, WE FOUND FOUR OTHER COURT MEMBERS WHO ACCUSED THE STATE OF MUSLIM OBJECTIVES. ONLY ONE MORE WOULD APPEAR IN THE CHAMBER, FOR FEAR OF REPRISION. Step into the kartik roy scene, with him pointing to his own name and explaining ROY … 01: 55: 14 This is the evaluation report. This is the evaluation report. My name is serial number 1. Kartik Chandra Roy. Total elimination of cases from the beginning, that is, since August 10, 2015 380. 380. Percentage of elimination … 25.92 and total number of foreigners declared five. Percentage of foreigners declared 1.32 … Not satisfactory … May be terminated. // 02:01:16 Why is my performance not good? Because the declaration percentage is lower. // KARTIK ROY SAYS HE JUST BEGAN TO FACE THE PRESSURE AFTER THE MODI PARTY, THE BJP TOOK CONTROL IN ASSAM. ROY: 16:44 Yes, that happens after the Modi government. We were appointed by the government of Congress. That time was very nice and calm. After that this situation arises. What we have to declare. Particularly the Muslim people. Most of the foreigners who have been declared are Muslims. Hindus are there but much less. Much less When he did not declare more Muslims as foreigners, he was fired. Introduction Asbahar Ali and fam … BUT HOW CAN A CITIZEN WITH LEGAL DOCUMENTS BE ILLEGAL? TAKE AZBAHAR ALI. SMALL CLERGIC ERRORS RUINED HIS LIFE. MOINUL: 31:31 This is from 1985 when my father became an eligible voter. My father's name is misspelled here as Ajahar Ali. // 36:45 These are not our mistakes. These are mistakes made by government officials. They make misspellings and one person becomes two. Innocent people are framed like this. Ali 07:42 I had all the papers. Despite that, they said I am not my father's son. // 5:02 “I was considered a dubious voter. I appeared in court. Ali lost his case in an alien tribute and went to jail for four years. DURING THAT TIME, HIS FAMILY SOLD HIS LAND TO PAY LEGAL FEES, AND HIS WIFE COMMITTED HIS SUICIDE. ASBAHAR ALI: 17: 13 I feel very angry. My father was born here, my ancestors were here. I am being punished at the whim of the government. (show them) and now he has destroyed my family. Ali was released on bail. BUT IT'S STILL NOT CLEAR. NOW YOU NEED TO GET YOUR NAME ON THE CITIZENSHIP LIST FROM WHICH IT IS RESOLVED, THAT THE LIST IS GONE OF ERRORS. 06:46 There is an error in my name, in the name of my father. DAS: 01:43 I have been there for three years eleven months, in the detention camp (o) 16:05 I was there in the detention center for three years and eleven months. THIS MAN, DUKHDAM DAS, IS NOT ALSO ON THE LIST. HIS CASE IS NICE, VERY IDENTICAL FOR ALI. EXCEPT: IT IS HINDU. AND AS FOR THEIR PARTY AND THEY ARE CONCERNED, THAT MEANS – INDIAN. File sequence: The Citizenship Amendment Law, The Citizenship Amendment Law … AND IN DECEMBER, THE GOVERNMENT APPROVED A LAW PROMISING INDIAN CITIZENSHIP TO HINDUS FROM NEIGHBORING MUSLIM COUNTRIES. As part of the filing sequence, I landed on the government defending CAA EN ASSAM, WHAT IT MEANS IS THAT HINDUS LEFT THE BOTCHED LIST HAS PROBABLY RESTORED HIS RIGHTS. DAS – 24:16 I am glad that the government has proposed such a law. Since we are poor, that will save us a lot of trouble. (Says this many times, so we have plenty of options) THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY, CRITICS SEE THE NEW LAW AS THE LAST EXAMPLE OF MODI'S ANTI-MUSLIM AGENDA. See the protests in the archive RECENT LED TENSIONS TO THE ALLIES IN DELHI WHO KILLED TK. Archive of someone who says how this law is anti-Muslim and modi is to blame, or how modi is making this country only for Hindus, BUT MODI HAS NOT RESPONDED. Modi archive February 16, 2020: 12:45 AM Whether the decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the Citizenship Amendment Act, the country had been waiting for these decisions for years. 1:00 For the well-being of the country, these decisions were necessary and, despite all the various pressures, we maintain these decisions and continue to stand. Go to Asbahar Ali village again. IN FACT, YOUR GOVERNMENT HAS PROMISED TO MAKE A REGISTRATION OF CITIZENS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY LIKE ASSAM. IRONICALLY, ASBAHAR ALI AND HIS SON TELL US SOMETHING ONLY A CITIZEN COULD: Asbahr: We have voted for the Modi government. Moinul: People voted for him. But we never imagined that our people will be taken to the detention camp after we vote for it. FINAL TITLE CARD 1: THE TIMES OF NEW YORK CAME TO THE ASSAM HOUSE MINISTER AND CHIEF OF POLICE, AS WELL AS THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT IN DELHI. FINAL TITLE CARD 2: NOBODY WOULD TALK TO US.