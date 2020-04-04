Missing Thornton family found crossing U.S. border with Mexico

Thornton's parents and a missing child have been found crossing the United States border with Mexico.

Reported missing on Wednesday, the family is "safe and unharmed," said Matt Barnes, a police spokesman.

Thornton family update missing. Preliminary details, the family of three has been located on the border of Mexico and California. The investigation is ongoing. Limited details at this time. We want to thank the public for their help. – Thornton Police Department (@ThorntonPolice) April 4, 2020

Thornton police were notified Friday that Zaiqiao Feng, 48, Liu Nei Li, 40, and her 2-year-old daughter, Anny, were found crossing the border south of San Diego, Barnes said.

They have been detained pending questions about their sudden and mysterious departure, which included leaving a 5-year-old boy at his Thornton home. They were unable to tell the extended family in the Thornton area that they were leaving and why they suddenly left, police said.

On Wednesday night, police carrying out a search warrant at the home found an illegal crop of marijuana. Thornton investigators are looking for answers to questions about his disappearance and are working to get the family back here, Barnes said.

The 5-year-old boy left behind is safe and with extended family members.