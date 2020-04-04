Minnesota lists some senior centers with COVID-19 cases – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML460af26631149afef40992a8579b386475%

Minnesota health officials on Saturday named 32 nursing homes and other long-term care homes where residents or staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The list on the state Department of Health website includes facilities with 10 or more residents. Authorities have confirmed cases in 47 different nursing homes, accounting for 3% of positive tests in the state.

Eleven of the facilities named on Saturday are in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, and four of them are in Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul. Cases have been reported at four centers in Washington County, which borders Ramsey County.

Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases for the Minnesota Department of Health, said Saturday that 31 of the 47 facilities have reported one case, seven have reported two cases and nine have reported more than two cases. So far there have been 59 cases of residents and 26 cases related to workers or staff, he said.

There have been a total of 13 deaths involving nine of the senior living centers.

"We are committed to all of these facilities immediately and assign a nurse case manager," said Ehresmann, noting that many of the facilities face "challenges,quot; with protective equipment and personnel.

According to the health department, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 statewide increased by 76 since Friday, for a total of 865 confirmed cases.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus increased by two, to a total of 24. Authorities said 95 people were hospitalized as of Saturday, an increase of nine, including two in intensive care.

More than 25,400 tests have been performed, a third of them by the state Public Health Laboratory and the rest completed by external laboratories.

The COVID-19 update link can be found on the state Department of Health website.

